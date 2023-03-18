The IWI Micro-Cabin Puts an Accordion Spin on Tiny Living

No one likes half-measures of anything, but this could be a rare case when one would be welcome. Halfway between tiny living and life as most of us know it is the IWI, a micro-cabin slash micro-shelter with excellent ADU functionality and the promise of tiny living-like advantages.
Tiny living has undeniable advantages, and the ability to relocate at will comes at the top of the list. But downsizing can be more than just the occasion to give in to wanderlust: it can also be a means to add extra functionality to your home. ADUs (accessory dwelling units) and prefabs are a great way to do that, while retaining some semblance of movability. The IWI is a combination of both.
Designed by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia, it is described as a living space with multiple functionality, a very low footprint, and lots of added convenience. It is a prefabricated structure that takes up very little space but offers the basics of whatever space you happen to need, a sort of self-contained module that can add value to your current home and your current lifestyle. So it’s not meant as a proper home, and that’s what sets it apart from tiny homes.
Because the functionality of each unit would be dependent on the owner, the IWI could be anything from an entertainment space to a work-from-home office, a reading room, an extra guest room, or anything else you could think of. It has wheels, but it won’t use them to switch locations: like most ADUs, you’d need a crane and a trailer, or just the latter, if you’re willing to take it apart to move it from one place to another. But the IWI does move, unlike a regular brick-and-mortar home.
On one end, the IWI features all the amenities integrated into a wall: folding chairs, folding tables or a folding bed, shelving and cabinetry, and other multi-functional pieces that would come in handy to whatever purpose the owner puts them to. A small kitchenette or even a bathroom could be integrated here as well, so you wouldn’t have to run back into the house every time nature called.
In use, the IWI offers a space of 8.5 square meters (91.5 square feet), which is reduced to just 2.4 square meters (25.8 square feet) when folded in. There’s the possibility to extend the space halfway, because the lower frame sits on tiny wheels. The opposite wall is mostly glazed, to allow natural light in.
for insulation. Water and electricity come from the grid, but the two architects are looking into the possibility of making the unit self-sufficient in the real sense of the word.
The IWI shown in the gallery is the only existing prototype as of this writing, and it’s on display on a rooftop in Quito, Ecuador. According to the designers, the micro-cabin is not exactly ideal for any other type of weather than the mild climate of the country, even if it’s water- and wind-resistant and insulated with natural materials. To put things into perspective, anything under 10°C/50°F would probably make spending time in the IWI very uncomfortable. However, they’re working on a variant that would withstand more extreme temperatures, including below-zero freezing weather.
The prototype IWI is now used as a music room but can be visited on-site. It’s also available for pre-orders for a starting price of $7,950, but shipping and delivery timelines are yet to be announced. It’s pricing that sets this ADU apart as a very niche product, one probably designed for homeowners who aren’t looking to downsize but rather to expand their existing property for extra functionality.
artsy take on tiny living, and it might just catch on because of that. If you are to work from home, you might as well do it from a place where you won’t be bothered, your very own personal, but expandable, bubble. Or you could get a space of your own without even leaving the premises... kind of like your own man cave, but without the underground part and with a more minimalist aesthetic.
And it’s definitely more affordable than other artsy ADUs we’ve seen in recent years, whether they’re upcycled airplane sections or other types of prefabricated units.
