The Island of Abandoned Cars and the Potato State With Givaway Vehicles

Hawaii might not sink that soon due to tidal waves, but it might be clogged with unwanted vehicles, which authorities try to sell with little success, while in Idaho, a court order could make you the proud owner of the junk left to rot on your property.
One day you might go on vacation in Hawaii or Idaho and walk on some paths thinking about the meaning of life or how much is an electric bicycle on three wheels with an off-road pedigree. Then, with all those in mind, you'll stumble across an abandoned vehicle, partially hidden in the forest, and is the car that you dreamt of your entire teenage life. So the next question should be, "can I take it home?" Read on to see where you can get in any of these two scenic, beautiful states.Aloha and... goodbye
Hawaii is known for its abandoned cars since it costs a lot to ship them on the mainland, which is partially true. Thus, its beautiful scenery is often littered with abandoned vehicles, which the authorities barely handle. For example, in November 2020, they had to move almost 400 cars and 700 tires from Makuu, in Puna District. Yet, despite all these problems, the Hawaii government won't issue a title on your name for an abandoned car, boat, motorcycle, or plane, even if it's on your property.
While Hawaii might seem like the Paradise on Earth, that does not apply to abandoned vehicles' laws. A vehicle (or a boat) is considered abandoned if it sits unattended in a public place for more than 48 hours or 24 hours on private property without the owner's consent. These can be reported to the authorities at 935-3311, and they will come, inspect, and tow that vehicle. Since the penalty for abandoning a vehicle is fined between $150 and $500, which is less than half of shipping costs to California, it is understandable why they just leave them there to rust.
The authorities are selling those relics to auctions, but it looks like they have very little success with that. Usually, they only find old, beaten-up vehicles that barely run, if even starts. So, if you find a nice '67 Camaro rotting around in Hawaii, bear in mind that even if it is free, you'll still have to pay a lot to get it to the mainland.Idaho doesn't give just potatoes
While half of the potatoes fried in McDonald's are coming from Idaho, that's not the only pleasant thing that is coming from the state. It also has a permissive rule regarding the abandoned cars policy, either found on the side of the road, on public or private properties. If the vehicle was abandoned on your property, you might wish to contact an attorney to file an action in court. It is possible to get a quiet title, where the judge can award the vehicle directly to you.
If that doesn't work, there is the lien sale possibility. You have to send an application to conduct the lien sale to Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), and they send notifications to any registered/titled owner or lienholder of record, and they have ten days to oppose to that. Also, you have to post an announcement in the local newspaper where the vehicle is located at least once, ten days in advance, and allow visits for at least an hour for public inspection in an easily accessible location. So no, you can't take it on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains. After all of these, you can proceed to a lien sale, and the highest bidder will take the vehicle. Worth mentioning that sealed bids are not acceptable.
You shouldn't proceed to a lien sale if the vehicle has a lien on it and belongs to a person ten-year-old or younger. If you do, your vehicle will be marked "ISSUED UPPON STATEMENT OF THE APPLICANT," and within three years, the lien holder can take it from you. Only after those that time, you'll have that marking removed.
