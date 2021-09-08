You Can Have This Vintage Douglas DC3 Instead of a Private Jet

A fair few aviation enthusiasts claim that the golden age of flight was not in the modern-day, but rather almost 70 years ago. Only after taking a look at a vintage Douglas DC3 airliner in the flesh does this notion start to make sense in earnest. Luckily for us, one of these blasts from the past is for sale, just as ready to fly as it was when it left the factory many decades ago.
This DC3, in particular, serial number 34378, has had quite a unique and distinguished career with a number of different companies, including the Columbia Broadcasting System, Outboard and Marine Manufacturing, and EAA. Throughout its life, this vintage aircraft was exquisitely maintained.
According to the official listing, 34378 was the very last of its type to carry civilian passengers. The plane was also on the cover of Flying Magazine in August 1981 and AOPA Magazine in December 2016.
Both Pratt & Whitney R-1830 radial engines were thoroughly restored from the engine mount forward by Anderson Aero Engines of Grangeville, Idaho. Each engine is currently rated at 1,350 horsepower each.
The interior of the plane was thoroughly reworked in 2014, including a new blue headliner, new leather upholstery, wool carpets, and new acrylic cabin glass. A new fully functioning toilet was also added during this time, thankfully.
The cockpit has been reworked as well and fitted with the latest navigation and avionics equipment from trusted names like Garmin and King. This DC3 comes equipped with an integrated Oxygen system, fire suppression sensors, and suppressors, and all the attributes modern aircraft are required to fly.
This piece of American history can be yours for $795,000, not all that much in privately owned aircraft terms. The plane will be delivered to the customer with a fresh multi-point safety inspection. That’ll be sure to keep you confident as you’re whisked into the sky by the same aircraft our grandparents used to fly.
