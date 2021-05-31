This 1995 Mercedes-Benz C 36 AMG Is Rough Around the Edges, but Very Rare

Two engineers set up shop in 1967, and little did they know that AMG would be wholly integrated within Daimler AG. The Stuttgart-based automaker bought Aufrecht, Melcher, and Großaspach back in 2005, and the road to this acquisition was paved by the BMW M3-rivaling C 36.
The reason the C 36 is extremely important for Mercedes and AMG is rather simple. It’s the first performance vehicle jointly developed by Mercedes and AMG, and to this very day, the Three-Pointed Star and Affalterbach work together to create some of the fastest production cars and SUVs out there.
Approximately 5,200 examples of the breed were manufactured for the entire world, and one of them is listed on Bring a Trailer with very low miles on the M104 straight-six powerplant shared with the E 36 and the G 36. Listed with less than 81,000 miles (130,357 kilometers) on the clock, this Brilliant Silver Metallic-painted survivor is rated at 200 kW and 380 Nm.
That’s 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque in U.S. currency, which may feel a little underwhelming compared to contemporary AMGs, including the A 35. However, the bigger displacement over the S50 and S52 engines of the E36 M3 makes it more potent than its rival.
First registered in California, then relocated to Hawaii, where it currently resides, the C 36 is offered with service records dating back to 2016, a clean title, and a similarly clean history report. A dent in the rear passenger door, a chip on the lower edge of the front valance, and a few other exterior blemishes are the main issues of this car, which also needs a brand-new power antenna and some tender loving care for the A/C system.
For all of its flaws, the seller notes a smooth driving experience, no squeaks, no bounciness, no oil leaks, a strong engine, and no issues with the wiring harness. Offered at no reserve, the highest bid on chassis number WDBHM36E8SF203244 stands at $3,800 with one day of bidding left.
