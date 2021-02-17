The Icycle Has Circular Saws for Wheels, Can Ride on Ice

Many countries are experiencing freezing weather right now, so what better time to put all the ideas you’ve been entertaining during lockdown into practice. Saws for wheels seems to be a particular favorite right now.
The idea of replacing wheels with all manners of contraptions is, of course, not new. You would be excused if you assumed it had something to do with cold weather since the guys from the popular Russian channel Garage 45 have been doing it for ages.
Just recently, we saw two Polaris RZR SxSs with modified wheels: one got large balls of metal spikes, and the other circular saws, to varying degrees of success. In case you ever wondered how circular saws would work on a two-wheeler, we now have the answer, thanks to science content-creator The Q.
Here is the Icycle, a bike with circular saws instead of wheels. It was designed specifically to ride on the surface of a frozen lake, with the entire process detailed in a very easy-to-follow and fun manner in the five-minute video at the bottom of the page.
The basis for the Icycle is a brand new Corso Number One Spirit, with The Q taking the entire 26-inch wheel system apart. He deflates the tires, removes the spokes, and takes apart the rear cassette, which he modifies for the similarly-sized circular saws.
Once assembly is complete, he takes the Icycle for a first ride, which proves to be a giant failure. As with the saw-fitted Polaris RZR, saws have a tendency to cut through whatever you use them on, especially when you ad force. Undeterred, The Q goes back into the shop and adds a small metal horizontal fixture on each of the blade's teeth.
This was probably quite a painstaking process that we’re spared of, but the gimmick worked. These fixtures prevent the teeth from cutting through the ice and digging deeper into it with each revolution of the wheel, scooping up snow and allowing movement.
So, if you’re ever brimming with skill, patience, and plenty of time to spare, circular saws on your bike could help you ride in freezing temperatures in winter.
