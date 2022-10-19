The GMC Hummer EV Is a Useless $110,000 Chunk of Metal, Can't Even Carry a Slide-In Camper

The GMC Hummer EV is still one of the most sought-after vehicles GM currently builds, even though it’s not very useful as a truck. According to documents recently seen by GM Authority, GM strongly discourages installing a slide-in camper on the electric pickup truck.
This is a blow to those who thought electric pickup trucks could replace the existing gas guzzlers in the pickup segment. The Hummer EV is an electricity guzzler itself, with its enormous power and weight that rivals a battle tank. Unfortunately, despite being one of the most powerful trucks on earth, it can do pretty much nothing beyond popping a wheelie to impress the U.S. President.
We’ve seen recent tests showing that the Hummer EV can indeed tow a trailer. Its huge battery capacity makes it good at getting to the destination with the cargo in tow. But when the distance traveled exceeds its towing range, topping up the battery can be problematic. It takes a long time to charge, and few charging stations are built to accommodate a truck with a trailer. So, an electric pickup truck like the GMC Hummer EV is probably not very good at towing.
What else, then? Camping should be a good use for the Hummer, right? Well, it could, but not with a slide-in camper. Nope, that’s not wise, and GM strongly discourages that. According to GM Authority, this is not only ill-advised but could also lead to problems. The documents they’ve seen show that the GMC Hummer EV was neither designed nor intended to carry such an accessory.
More than that, adding a slide-in camper or similar equipment can damage the truck. As funny as it seems, the repairs are not covered by the vehicle’s warranty. Considering how expensive it is to replace a single taillight, no one would want to void the warranty on this highly sensitive supertruck. And yet, despite that, it’s amazing to see so many people lining up to buy the truck. GM boasted that the Hummer EV has over 90,000 reservations and has been sold out for many years. What gives?
