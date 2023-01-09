The First Ship of a Future Robotic Fleet Successfully Completes Maiden Voyage

Unmanned maritime passenger vessels are much further away than robotaxis and even flying taxis. For now, players in the industry are sticking to research vessels when it comes to implementing autonomous operating systems. Even so, the concept of an entire fleet of robotic ships that are also sustainable, is impressive. And it’s no longer just a daring idea, but a real project.
At the beginning of this year, an interesting-looking green and blue vessel was arriving in Norway, all the way from Vietnam. That’s where the 78-meter (256 feet) ship was built, at the Vard Vung Tau shipyard. What makes it different than any other ship out there? It will be fitted with a remote control system, for entirely uncrewed operations in the future.
This is the first of the Armada fleet, preparing to become the world’s first entirely robotic fleet. The concept was developed by Ocean Infinity, a UK-based company specializing in maritime robotics. It was one of the winners of the 2020 Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, launched by the UK government, and has developed the Armada fleet concept as a sustainable solution for maritime research.
These 15 ships will be able to carry out research operations with zero crew on board. In addition to avoiding all the risks associated with human factors, this will also have the benefit of 24/7 operations, greater efficiency in gathering maritime data, and the ability to reach challenging spots. They’ll be fitted with the latest maritime equipment, including sensors, navigation systems, plus modular launch and recovery systems, and will also operate with fewer emissions.
That’s because they’re currently powered by hybrid propulsion systems that cut emissions by up to 90%, and adapted for the use of innovative fuels, such as hydrogen and ammonia, in the future.
For now, this pioneering platform will carry out its tasks as what’s known as a “lean-crewed” vessel, meaning it will have a minimal number of people on board. In terms of power, it boasts hybrid propulsion. But the plan is to eventually have all 15 ships operating with no onboard crew, and with no emissions. This would truly make this maritime “army” (“Armada” is Spanish for army) a groundbreaking one.
The Armada 7801 left Vietnam, where it was built, on November 19, 2022, and arrived in Norway recently. This is where Ocean Infinity will fit it with the remote operation system, and start the integration process with the Remote Control Center. In just a few months, it will already enter service, collecting offshore subsea data.
The UK tech company is also working with other partners, including the University of Oxford, on developing a Marine Propulsion Test facility, where the future Ammonia Marine Propulsion System (AMPS) will be tested.
