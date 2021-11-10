1 In a Historic First, an Autonomous Military Ship Fires Missile in Coordination With Drones

Robotic Ship Fleet to be Powered by Game-Changing Ammonia Propulsion System

In 2020, the UK Government introduced the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition in order to advance eco-friendly technologies in the maritime industry. One of the winners is marine robotics company Ocean Infinity, which recently announced its plan to build a Marine Propulsion Test Facility.Ocean Infinity will be the lead partner in this complex project, together with Oxford Green Innotech, the University of Oxford, and the University of Southampton’s Marine and Maritime Institute. Several experts in fuel cell technology, autonomous technology, and maritime logistics will join forces to develop an innovative propulsion system for maritime applications. The integrated Ammonia Marine Propulsion System (AMPS) will be designed and tested at the new Marine Propulsion Test facility.With most vessels currently in operation using greenhouse gas-intensive internal combustion systems, developing zero-emissions propulsion alternatives should become a priority, according to Ocean Infinity.The company’s Armada fleet, comprised of 15 robotic ships, was introduced as a revolutionary solution for maritime research. These vessels are not only equipped with cutting-edge sensors and the latest navigational technology, but they’re also powered by a hybrid technology which, according to the manufacturer, cuts CO2 emissions by 90%. As unmanned systems, the Armada robotic ships can operate 24/7, are able to reach the most remote locations, and gather data from great depth.This innovative fuel cell system will take the Armada fleet to the next level, with 100% clean energy. The company hasn’t yet revealed further details about the technology, other than it will be based on ammonia. Recently, another UK-based company, Reaction Engines, also announced that it’s building a cracking reactor for ammonia to produce green fuel for aircraft and ships. It seems that ammonia can be converted into an ammonia-hydrogen blend that’s remarkably similar in performance to conventional fuel.Ocean Infinity’s ammonia marine propulsion system would make Armada “the cleanest fleet in the world,” and become a game-changer for the entire industry.

