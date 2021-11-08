An Innovative Reactor Turns Ammonia Into Green Fuel for Aviation and Maritime Transport

The recent COP26 Summit in Glasgow reinforced the world leaders’ commitment to a future net-zero economy. When it comes to aviation and maritime applications, things aren’t moving as fast as they should in the right direction, and these are considered some of the hardest domains to decarbonize. One of the possible solutions in this case is based on the joint potential of ammonia and hydrogen.
Aviation and maritime transport are responsible for 5% of the global carbon emissions, and specialists estimate that the percentage will only increase over the next years, if a large-scale solution isn’t implemented soon. Hydrogen is a frequently-used term when it comes to alternatives to fossil fuel, but ammonia is less popular.
Reaction Engines, a UK-based company, claims that a balanced mix of these two, using a revolutionary technology, has the potential of becoming the best fuel alternative for aviation and shipping.
Green ammonia is easy to store and transport, and, by being partially converted to hydrogen, it can deliver the same performance as fossil fuels, without requiring a new vehicle design. Reaction Engines has developed a heat exchanger technology for its air-breathing rocket engine, which will now also be used for creating a cracking reactor for green ammonia.
Cracking, defined as the conversion of chemicals to their component parts, helps transform ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The cracker reactor would convert ammonia into an ammonia-hydrogen blend that mimics the performance of jet fuel or fuel for maritime applications.
In order to develop this innovative cracking reactor, the UK-based company has recently partnered with IP Group, a clean-tech venture investor, and the Government-funded Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC). The three partners will establish a decarbonization technology company that will design and produce a lightweight, compact cracking reactor.
By combining the heat exchanger technology with STFC’s ammonia catalyst technology, the compact reactor will produce an efficient alternative fuel, described by the project’s representatives as a “profound breakthrough.”
The innovative reactor for green ammonia will be useful not just for aviation and maritime applications, but also for power infrastructure, such as “stranded grids,” or off-grid applications.
