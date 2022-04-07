Ab Initio Is a Totally Green Floating Laboratory Entirely Dedicated to Education

This majestic vessel with an imposing name will integrate as much of the current green alternative technologies as possible, including electric propulsion, hydrogen fuel cells, solar panels, and sustainable materials. But unlike other similar ships that are meant for commercial operation, this floating laboratory will be entirely dedicated to the education of future maritime experts.
What better way to encourage the future generations of specialists in the maritime field to adopt an eco-friendly perspective than to train them onboard a vessel that would incorporate several green technologies? One of the leading Dutch educational institutions in this sector, STC Group, is gearing up to replace its “old princesses” (as inland navigation lecturer Richard van der Straaten calls the current training ships) with a brand-new platform that will be innovative in every way.
The Latin name (meaning “from the start”) reflects the trailblazing role of Ab Initio, which will pave the way for a future where all shipping is green. Entry-level students will take lessons on board the vessel, while the advanced ones will take advantage of the laboratory onboard to conduct research. This future lab will be placed close to the engine room, with special windows, so that students can observe the equipment at all times – der Straaten told Nautilus International.
Ab Initio will be 67-meter-long (220 feet), equipped with an electric powertrain and 200 square meters (2,150 square feet) of solar panels. Recently, STC Group also decided to add a 45 kW hydrogen fuel cell system, but zepp.solutions is the one that will provide that, as well as a 350 bar hydrogen storage system with a capacity of 35 kg (77 lbs). Together, they can double the boat’s zero-emissions range.
This future training platform is currently being built by Concordia Damen and is scheduled to welcome its first students on board in September this year.
