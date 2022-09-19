Norwegian Startup to Build a Game-Changing Floating Power Supply for Ships

A Norwegian clean tech startup specializing in fuel cell systems for maritime applications is not only building what claims to be “the high-speed vessel of the future” but has also recently launched an interesting zero-emission floating power supply concept.
Green maritime transport is an essential part of the EU’s goal of establishing a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. Ship design, from superyachts to tankers, keeps evolving, but that’s just one part of the equation. These innovative vessels must be supported by adequate infrastructure. EU wants maritime ports to install electricity supply for cargo and passenger ships.
TECO 2030 came up with the concept of a floating zero-emissions power barge. This could be a solution for places where the electrical grid is insufficient, and its versatility would allow for multiple applications.
This power barge would combine fuel cell modules, batteries, and power electronics with hydrogen storage. Safety and automation systems would ensure that the floating power supply station stays risk-free. Its main function will be to make electricity for shore power using hydrogen. It’s also a scalable solution in terms of output for even more versatility.
TECO 2030’s concept would provide green shore power and also recharge ships at anchor. The goal is to reduce as much as possible toxic emissions in ports and along the coastlines.
According to the Norway-based startup, its new project is in line with the most recent funding proposal launched by the European Commission for green infrastructure developments. The beneficiaries are all the EU Member States along TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network), which includes roads, railways, and ports.
TECO 2030 is also part of the consortium that has recently received funding for building “the high-speed vessel of the future,” a hydrogen passenger ship that will be able to cruise at 35 knots (40 mph/64.8 kph). Several Norwegian municipalities are supporting this project, with the ship set to be launched by 2025.
