The First A321XLR Development Aircraft Is Coming to Life in Hamburg

Airbus is getting closer to the moment when its new commercial aircraft, the A321XLR, which already seems to have an impressive order-book, will enter service. Prior to that, three development aircraft will be used to conduct flight testing and the Type Certification Program, and the first one of them is currently coming to life.
The first A321XLR flight test aircraft is getting ready for its first operations, at the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Hamburg. The newest member of the Airbus A321 family will eventually be produced at several Airbus FAL locations, but Hamburg is the pioneering one, and the knowledge gained from this pilot development of the development aircraft version will be used by the other teams, in the future.
The A321XLR went through a four-week journey to get to this point. At the first station, the separate aft and forward fuselage were equipped with the galleys and lavatories. At the next station, more than 3,000 rivets were used to join the two fuselage sections.
An important element of the new aircraft is a special rear-center-tank (RCT) made by Premium Aerotec, which will carry the additional fuel, about 12,900 liters (3,400 gallons). This extra fuel will help the A321XLR reach an impressive 4,700-nautical mile (5,400 miles/8,700 km) range. Another addition designed for extra-long flights is the bigger waste-water tank.
After being fitted with the interior furnishings and the cabin electrical systems, it was time for the aircraft to receive its wings and landing gear. Again, an impressive number of rivets (2,400) were used to connect the wings to the fuselage. The assembly stages carried out at various stations culminated with the fuselage pressurization testing, cabin system tests, and avionics, plus navigation tests.
Next in the production process will be the installation of the flight-test-instrumentation, of the engines, and of the nacelles. The engines will then be tested for the time, together with the landing gear. Then, after the application of the external paint, the first A321XLR to come to life will be ready to kick off ground tests and flight tests.
The Airbus A321XLR is expected to begin commercial operations by 2023.
