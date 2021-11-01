The Luxury Club Suite Flaunts Privacy Doors and Seats that Convert Into Full-Flat Beds

If you happen to catch a flight at the British Airways business class next year, you’re in for a treat. The company just launched a collaboration with the renowned Collins Aerospace, to upgrade its fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft to an even more luxurious flight experience.
Although the global health crisis has affected the air transport sector, and it looks like it will continue to do so for quite a while, some of the world’s top airlines continue to focus on improving their services and introducing more pleasant surprises, especially for high-end customers.
For those who spend a lot of time traveling, these improvements are heaven-sent. Just like premium RVs, luxury airplane cabins are starting to recreate more and more the comfort of your own home or that of a five-star suite.
The Boeing 777 aircraft will integrate the “Club World experience,” which includes a new cabin configuration, an upgraded kitchen (the Club kitchen), and an innovative business class seat (the Club Suite seat). British Airways’ Club Suite is a customized version of Collins Aerospace’s Super Diamond innovative seating configuration.
First of all, these suites allow all-isle access for each of the passengers, and enough room for the flight attendants to circulate, thanks to the 1-2-1 layout. Behind the privacy doors that provide an extra layer of comfort, the spacious seats can convert to a fully-flat bed. When they’re not resting, passengers can work comfortably, thanks to a large table, or enjoy the latest in-flight entertainment system. Time for a snack? The upgraded kitchen offers passengers full access to self-service snacks and refreshments. This luxury kitchen design includes galley inserts, chillers, and built-in storage.
Collins Aerospace is manufacturing this premium seat at its facility in Kilkeel, Northern Ireland, and the Club Kitchen was designed at its facility in Everett, Washington. The Boeing 777 aircraft upgrade is set to be completed by the end of 2022, and the modified airplanes will operate from London Heathrow.
