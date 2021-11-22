Russian Superjet Listed for More Than $1 Million, After Serious Accident Damage

The market for used aircraft is certainly an interesting one, where you can find almost anything from retired military airplanes to billionaires’ private jets. Apparently, you can even find damaged aircraft that aren’t even airworthy anymore. At least in Russia, you can.
Back in October 2018, a Russian passenger aircraft suffered an accident at the Yakutsk Airport (YKS). During the landing, the aircraft was reportedly unable to stop, and it collided with several obstacles, which damaged the fuselage and caused the landing gear to collapse. Fortunately, nobody onboard was seriously injured, although some of the passengers had to be hospitalized.
The investigation would later show that air traffic control (ATC) data didn’t report the correct “friction coefficients” for the runway, considering that there was ice on the surface, which led to the accident. But, sources have also claimed that the Superjet 100 model, built by the famous Sukhoi company, has raised questions about reliability and safety on several occasions, which made it fail on the international market.
That particular Superjet 100 that was damaged in the accident, registered RA-89011, has recently been put up for sale by a Russian auction house. After the accident, the airplane was considered “damaged beyond repair,” with a fuel leak in addition to the collapsed landing gear and bruised fuselage. The listing also states that the former Yakutia Airlines SSJ100 can’t be restored. Yet, its asking price is pretty high – a little over $1 million (RUB 77,248,334).
That’s probably because the SSJ100’s body is still in good condition, apart from the damaged sections. According to Simple Flying, an aircraft that has been deemed not airworthy can still be used in other ways, even more creative ones, such as turning the fuselage into a hotel or restaurant – it’s been done before.
Sukhoi’s Superjet 100 is only operated in Russia, but the country is focusing on a new airliner, the MS-21, which will feature a domestically-made powerful engine. This new airliner is expected to have much better success with foreign customers than the SSJ100.
