The Drezina Is Part Scooter, Part Bicycle, All Fun
The developments of recent months have forced us to think of alternative means of transport for getting around the city, means that would not involve sharing personal space with strangers and, if possible, with as small a footprint as possible. This is one such means of transport, but it’s also incredibly fun.

11 Aug 2021, 08:09 UTC
Meet the Drezina, a scooter that’s part scooter, part bicycle, and all fun. Currently crowdfunding on IndieGoGo (hat tip to New Atlas), it is the creation of Bulgarian entrepreneur Angel Stoyanov, based on Karl Dreis’ design. The name Drezina is a tribute to its inspiration, Stoyanov explains in the campaign description.

The Drezina looks somewhat like a kickscooter and, to a certain extent, can be used as one. For instance, on inclines steeper than 7 degrees, you have to push it (and yourself) with your foot just like you would a kickscooter. Otherwise, you sit on the curved deck, which can be oak or beech veneered, and balance back and forth to pedal the thing into moving.

The central part of the deck is attached to the scooter with a pivot, while the front end is connected to a chain drive mechanism, which spins the front wheels. You can stand with one foot on either end of the curved deck, shifting your weight as it moves up and down, or you can stand at the center, using your calves to get it balancing.

The drive mechanism is entirely hidden from view in the front vertical part of the scooter. This offers protection from the elements and makes the Drezina a suitable solution for riding even in wet weather. You still have to make sure the chain is oiled and perform regular maintenance checks, but it’s considerably a cleaner alternative to owning a bike.

The Drezina turns and, according to Stoyanov, is stable enough when it does so to avoid you toppling over. You simply lean into turns, like you would on a skateboard or snowboard. Meanwhile braking is done by a lever on the handlebar, activating a drum brake on the rear wheels. “Wheels” is used in plural correctly: you have two wheels in the front and two smaller ones in the back.

The advantage to that is, first and foremost, in terms of stability. According to the designer, the Drezina is as sturdy as a bicycle, being able to carry two people at once, but in a smaller form factor. Total rider weight is rated at 100 kg (220 pounds) so, technically, you could use it with a child or even two adults, if they’re of supermodel constitution.

The scooter itself weighs just 8 kg (17.6 pounds) and it’s foldable, too, which means it’s perfect as a carry-on on public transport, when and if you still need to use it on your daily commute. You can take it “with you wherever you go,” the designer says, which is something not every other two-wheeler owner out there can say with ease.

As regards speed, it’s almost entirely rider-dependent. If you’re looking to put an exact number on it, though, the designer says that, with a rider in good physical shape, on asphalt, the Drezina can reach a top speed of 25-27 kph (15.5-16.7 mph). This might not seem like a lot, but it’s good for kickscooter. And you can do tricks on it, too, so it seems that, at least on paper, Drezina does live up to the promise that it’s a fun product.

The Drezina frame is made of aviation-grade aluminum, and the handlebar height is adjustable, so it’s a one-size-fits-all-type of product. Stoyanov still offers two models for it, because someone has to think of the kids, too. Who said adults should be having all the fun, right?

As noted above, the Drezina scooter is now available for pre-order on IndieGoGo. Early birds can get one unit, either for adults or kids, for $399, with estimated MRSP set at $629. Shipping is scheduled for January 2022, so if reading about it got you pumped up, brace yourself for the wait. It’ll be another while until you get to enjoy it.

