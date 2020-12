BooZter Aims for the Title of the Most Compact e-Scooter in the World

Coming from micro-mobility startup WheelKinetic, BooZter is currently crowdfunding on KickStarter , with an August 2021 delivery date, assuming everything goes well and it heads into mass production as scheduled. If it does, it could prove the perfect fit for daily commuters (of the younger generations, we assume) looking for a fun means of transport that requires minimal hassle.BooZter is a foldable e-scooter which, when folded down, is slightly bigger than a laptop. This means you can easily carry it in your backpack when you need to board public transport or have reached your point of destination. At 6.5 kg (14.3 pounds), it will feel heavier than a laptop, though definitely lighter than anything else available on the market right now.Another plus is that, when folded down, the wheels retract into the body of the scooter. This means that you can ride it as carelessly as you will, at least in terms of not trying to get it too dirty, and you won’t have to worry about how the inside of your backpack will look afterwards. The option of carrying it by the handlebar is also possible, though it’s probably less comfortable. The entire folding process takes under 10 seconds.Unlike the majority of kickscooters, BooZter uses folding foot rests on each side. This allows for a rear-facing position when riding, and improves overall stability and control of the device.Made with carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum alloys (which explains how come it’s so lightweight), BooZter promises to be as sturdy and reliable as it’s high-performance – for a product of this kind, that is. Powered by a 250W rear wheel motor, it comes with two battery options: standard battery pack, which is good for a 20-km (12.4-mile) range, and an airplane-safe battery option, compatible with all TSA safety regulations and that delivers a 9-km (5.5-mile) range. Regenerative braking is included, but don’t expect it to significantly impact range.Top speed is of 20 kph / 12.4 mph, which means you can ride this legally in most European countries. The total payload of the BooZter is of 100 kg (220.4 pounds), which is impressive and, again, due to the materials used. WheelKinetic promises that the BooZter is powerful enough to get you up 12-degree inclines and even across uneven surfaces, with help from its 8-in (20-cm) puncture-proof wheels.Two strips of LED lights with 300 lumens ensure visibility in traffic and at nighttime, and there’s an 80-lumen brake/night light on the back as well. Bluetooth connectivity offers a range of extra features via a phone app, like access to different riding modes, battery monitoring, fine tuning for acceleration and brakes, light customization, GPS tracking and security warnings.As of the moment of press, backers can get the BooZter for $899, with MRSP being at $1,300 when it goes into production. WheelKinetic says the BooZter featured in the video is a real working prototype that took no less than nine years to develop, so here’s to hoping it finally sees the light of day.