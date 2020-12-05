BooZter Aims for the Title of the Most Compact e-Scooter in the World

The past couple of years have proved that ride-sharing services for e-scooters aren’t exactly what our urban environments need, but e-scooters can still work as urban mobility solutions if they’re privately owned. The lighter and more compact, the better – because no one wants to have to deal with dragging a heavy two-wheeler on and off public transport or up several flights of stairs.
BooZter is just that. In fact, it seems to be aiming for the title of the most compact e-scooter in the world, an admirable goal considering the title is already taken by Walkcar, a four-wheel gadget no bigger than an iPad. In all fairness, BooZter is a standing scooter / kickscooter, so it stands in a separate category.
KickStarter, with an August 2021 delivery date, assuming everything goes well and it heads into mass production as scheduled. If it does, it could prove the perfect fit for daily commuters (of the younger generations, we assume) looking for a fun means of transport that requires minimal hassle.
BooZter is a foldable e-scooter which, when folded down, is slightly bigger than a laptop. This means you can easily carry it in your backpack when you need to board public transport or have reached your point of destination. At 6.5 kg (14.3 pounds), it will feel heavier than a laptop, though definitely lighter than anything else available on the market right now.
Another plus is that, when folded down, the wheels retract into the body of the scooter. This means that you can ride it as carelessly as you will, at least in terms of not trying to get it too dirty, and you won’t have to worry about how the inside of your backpack will look afterwards. The option of carrying it by the handlebar is also possible, though it’s probably less comfortable. The entire folding process takes under 10 seconds.
Made with carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum alloys (which explains how come it’s so lightweight), BooZter promises to be as sturdy and reliable as it’s high-performance – for a product of this kind, that is. Powered by a 250W rear wheel motor, it comes with two battery options: standard battery pack, which is good for a 20-km (12.4-mile) range, and an airplane-safe battery option, compatible with all TSA safety regulations and that delivers a 9-km (5.5-mile) range. Regenerative braking is included, but don’t expect it to significantly impact range.
Top speed is of 20 kph / 12.4 mph, which means you can ride this legally in most European countries. The total payload of the BooZter is of 100 kg (220.4 pounds), which is impressive and, again, due to the materials used. WheelKinetic promises that the BooZter is powerful enough to get you up 12-degree inclines and even across uneven surfaces, with help from its 8-in (20-cm) puncture-proof wheels.
As of the moment of press, backers can get the BooZter for $899, with MRSP being at $1,300 when it goes into production. WheelKinetic says the BooZter featured in the video is a real working prototype that took no less than nine years to develop, so here’s to hoping it finally sees the light of day.
