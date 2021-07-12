NIU Offers a Great Deal With Its KQi3 E-Scooter, It Is Affordable and Convenient

5 NIU Is Cool Chinese Smart eScooter That Costs Under $1000

The micromobility sector keeps blooming and in addition to a generous variety of green vehicles to choose from, there are also options out there that attract through their affordability, as is the case with the NIU KQi3.With an 18.6-mile (around 30 km) range and a top speed of 15.5 mph (approximately 25 kph), the European version of the KQi3 represents a competitive product not only for its specs but also its price tag. In the U.K. the scooter can be purchased at the Early Bird offer at £339 (around $470).Because it was designed for convenient urban rides, the KQi3 is foldable, making it easy to move around. The Europe version packs a 350W motor with rear-wheel drive and a 48v lithium battery that needs five hours to completely charge and is located under the deck, for a lower center of gravity. Moreover, the regenerative braking with dual drive disk brakes returns power to the battery being able to add 4 more percent of battery life.Comfort was an important aspect for the Chinese company and the KQi3 is really comfy and pleasant to ride. It has wide, 54 cm (21.2 in) handlebars that allow for natural placement of the hands and provides great control and comfort while riding. This comfort is enhanced by the wide deck that measures 17 cm (6.6 in), which is really helpful when cornering.The KQi3 comes with a strong, bright halo front light and a visible LCD screen.Those who want to take advantage of the Early Bird offer can check out NIU ’s scooter on Indiegogo starting tomorrow, July 13. Once this campaign ends, you’ll have to pay £599 (approximately $830) for the KQi3. You can reserve the scooter now for $1.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.