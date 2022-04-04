The David Brown Mini Remastered Marshall Edition Is Pint-Sized Automotive Rock 'n' Roll

Named after British entrepreneur David Brown rather than the gentleman who controlled Aston Martin from 1947 through 1972, the peeps at David Brown Automotive specialize in restomods based on the Mini. Their latest creation pays tribute to Marshall Amplification, a company that gained publicity after legendary musicians like Pete Townshend and John Entwistle of The Who started using their amplifiers for extra volume.
Limited to 60 units worldwide to celebrate six decades of Marshall Amplification, this cutesy runabout is no regular Mini. Available in LHD and RHD, the David Brown Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is distinguished by the dark-chrome brightwork over glossy black paintwork.
Gold-painted accents bring the point home in the guise of a roof coachline, pinstripes, and Marshall insignias on the doors. The brake calipers are finished in gold as well, complemented by 12-inch black wheels capped off with M-branded centers. Gifted with LED headlamps and a gold-painted mesh grille that was designed to look like the front of Marshall’s audio equipment, this fellow boasts a guitar amplifier in the leather-lined trunk.
Based on the controls, we’re dealing with a DSL1CR that runs one ECC82 vacuum tube and two ECC83 vacuum tubes. It certainly isn’t a high-end guitar amplifier, but then again, David Brown Automotive couldn’t integrate a serious amp with a 4x2 cabinet in such a pint-sized automobile.
This car also integrates a Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker, also located in the trunk, as well as upgraded speakers and tweeters for the in-car audio system. The musical theme continues with the gold foot pedals, which are beautifully engraved with skip track, pause, and play symbols.
“Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is a truly stylish and fitting way of celebrating our diamond anniversary, uniting our iconic, proudly British brand with a stunningly reimagined version of an iconic design, likely Britain’s most loved car,” said Jon Ellery, managing director at Marshall.
Each car is fitted with a 1,330-cc engine, an A-series mill connected to a five-speed manual transmission. In the Oselli Edition we’ve covered in a previous article, this powerplant makes 123 ponies and 113 lb-ft (153 Nm), translating to 7.8 seconds from naught to 62 miles per hour (100 kph). Pricing for the Marshall Edition hasn’t been made public. The Oselli Edition, meanwhile, is just around £100,000 or $131,020 at current exchange rates.
Gold-painted accents bring the point home in the guise of a roof coachline, pinstripes, and Marshall insignias on the doors. The brake calipers are finished in gold as well, complemented by 12-inch black wheels capped off with M-branded centers. Gifted with LED headlamps and a gold-painted mesh grille that was designed to look like the front of Marshall’s audio equipment, this fellow boasts a guitar amplifier in the leather-lined trunk.
Based on the controls, we’re dealing with a DSL1CR that runs one ECC82 vacuum tube and two ECC83 vacuum tubes. It certainly isn’t a high-end guitar amplifier, but then again, David Brown Automotive couldn’t integrate a serious amp with a 4x2 cabinet in such a pint-sized automobile.
This car also integrates a Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker, also located in the trunk, as well as upgraded speakers and tweeters for the in-car audio system. The musical theme continues with the gold foot pedals, which are beautifully engraved with skip track, pause, and play symbols.
“Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is a truly stylish and fitting way of celebrating our diamond anniversary, uniting our iconic, proudly British brand with a stunningly reimagined version of an iconic design, likely Britain’s most loved car,” said Jon Ellery, managing director at Marshall.
Each car is fitted with a 1,330-cc engine, an A-series mill connected to a five-speed manual transmission. In the Oselli Edition we’ve covered in a previous article, this powerplant makes 123 ponies and 113 lb-ft (153 Nm), translating to 7.8 seconds from naught to 62 miles per hour (100 kph). Pricing for the Marshall Edition hasn’t been made public. The Oselli Edition, meanwhile, is just around £100,000 or $131,020 at current exchange rates.