The Cybertruck Can't Run Steam Games Because Tesla Skimped on Non-Expensive Hardware

If you thought the Cybertruck was the latest and greatest in automotive technology, you're not wrong, although this does not apply to its infotainment system. Despite the steep price tag and huge infotainment display, the Cybertruck will not run Steam games. Tesla decided to save a few bucks by limiting the memory and storage, making it incompatible with the Steam platform.
One of the most appreciated features of the refreshed Model S and Model X is the inclusion of the Steam gaming platform, which allows owners to play games. This wasn't offered from the get-go, as the first units rolling off the production line at Fremont featured less RAM and storage than the minimum necessary to run the Steam games. Only vehicles built from late 2022 come with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the minimum requirements for running Steam games.
It looks like the EV maker is going the same path with the Cybertruck. Despite the steep price tag of over $100,000, the electric pickup truck is still shipped with only 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is insufficient to run Steam games. Unless Tesla changes the hardware requirements for Steam gaming, the current Cybertrucks will not be able to run Cyberpunk, as people hoped it would.
As usual, this was found by white-hat hacker Green (@greentheonly) after analyzing Tesla Cybertruck's infotainment hardware. Green is still unsure whether the Cybertruck infotainment system features a discrete GPU, which is another requirement for Steam support. However, Tesla's decision to skimp on RAM and storage is questionable, considering how cheap computer hardware is these days. This is appalling for a vehicle that sells for more than $100,000. Also, being the flagship model in Tesla's lineup, people expected it would offer more than existing models.
So far, only the latest Model S and Model X EVs can run Steam games. However, not everyone is satisfied with the experience. There are better portable gaming platforms for those who wish to play games on the go, and they can also use the HDMI-in port of modern vehicles if they want to. Granted, Tesla never promised the Cybertruck would be able to run games. However, people who cough up more than $100K for a Foundation Series Cybertruck expect it to be able to run Steam games better than the Model S/X can.
Same as it did with the refreshed Model S/X, Tesla could offer upgraded specifications at a later time. In the case of the Gen-1 vehicles, Tesla offered infotainment upgrades, albeit for a hefty premium. It cost $2,300 to retrofit a Steam-capable infotainment system to an earlier Tesla Model S or Model X. If Tesla decides to upgrade the Cybertruck infotainment system later, it should also offer a retrofit option. However, you can buy a top-specced Steam Deck device for $649, which is a better return on your investment.
Unless the requirements for Steam get less strict in the future (currently requires 16G RAM), CT owners might need to replace/upgrade their car computers to get steam similarly to how early plaid car users need to do it today (and I think it's not free either)— green (@greentheonly) February 26, 2024