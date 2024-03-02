The City Transformer CT-2 Is the World's First Car to Change Dimensions While Driving

How can established carmakers meet the growing demand for premium features, enhanced safety, and solid performance with the pressure for greener, more sustainable products, preferably with all-electric powertrains? We don't have an answer to this, but City Transformer believes it does.
City Transformer is an Israel-based startup that first made headlines some years ago with the official introduction of their first-ever EV, also called the City Transformer, or CT for short. It is the world's first adaptable car, hence its name: it can change its track depending on what it needs to do.
Specifically, when driven at higher speeds where more stability is needed, the CT goes wide, with the wheels (and wheel guards) extending out of the body until it's 1.4 meters (55.1 inches) wide. When driven on city streets or into a parking spot, the wheels retract back into the body of the car, ensuring the narrowest profile possible – 1 meter (39.4 inches).
Scissor doors make parking in tight spots a breeze – clearly, this is an EV (electric vehicle) designed specifically for crowded urban environments, where finding parking or zipping through traffic becomes the modern tale of battle courageously fought.
The CT was introduced officially in 2021, with an estimated timeline for deliveries set for Q4 2024. No word yet if the company will be able to meet it, but we do have this: a new model. Sort of. And a new timeline.
This month, City Transformer introduced the CT-2, which they call the second-generation model of the adaptable EV and the "new premium." Details remain under wraps for the time being, but we do get a verbose presentation on how the CT-2 will bring about the "eco-friendly revolution" and usher us into a new era of sustainable luxury.
The CT-2 is scheduled for an official launch in June this year. We take that to mean a presentation will be taking place, and hopefully, it will include more details on an estimated delivery schedule.
Still, interest in this unique microcar is high, and understandably so. This isn't the "world's first foldable car," as some overly enthusiastic media outlets rushed to call it, but it is an adaptable, all-electric small vehicle that promises to bridge the gap between microcars and regular passenger vehicles. In the process, it promises to solve a string of issues city dwellers are struggling with, from pollution and rising fuel prices to the need to not depend on public transport and have independence.
The CT-2 also promises to use only innovative but eco-friendly materials to deliver a luxurious experience every time you step inside. The company is not saying what these materials are exactly, but we get a vague mention of "natural fibers, recycled elements, and eco-friendly composites," and it should suffice for now.
"Every ride becomes an experience, not just in comfort but in the knowledge that it’s contributing to a greener, more sustainable planet," City Transformer adds.
"CT-2 will be a game changer, not only in mobility but also in all aspects of urban community life," chief design officer Eyal Cremer says of the new model. "It will free our time, free our minds and free our cities. Reclaiming their public space back to people."
That's a very big mission for such a small car, but more surprising things have happened. The CT-2 is definitely an EV worth keeping an eye out for, if only to see how it lives up to the hype.
As the CT "transforms," dimensions of the cabin remain unchanged: 2.5 meters (98.4 inches) long on a 1.8-meter (80.8-inch) wheelbase and 1.58 meters (62.2 inches) tall. The City Transformer is essentially a microcar, but the startup claims it'll offer the comfort, safety, and premium experience of an SUV. The cabin can seat two people in tandem, but you still get some space for luggage and safety features borrowed from "real" automobiles.
The CT-2 will be the mass-production version of the CT-1, which has now been "demoted" to the status of a prototype. The company doesn't say where that leaves those who have already placed reservations for the CT-1 or how the two units differ from one another. One huge difference will be in regards to pricing: the CT-1 came with a €12,500 ($13,560) price tag, while the CT-2 will be €16,000 ($17,356).
Still, interest in this unique microcar is high, and understandably so. This isn't the "world's first foldable car," as some overly enthusiastic media outlets rushed to call it, but it is an adaptable, all-electric small vehicle that promises to bridge the gap between microcars and regular passenger vehicles. In the process, it promises to solve a string of issues city dwellers are struggling with, from pollution and rising fuel prices to the need to not depend on public transport and have independence.
So, what does the CT-2 promise (so far)? It promises an estimated per-charge range of 120 to 180 km (74.5 miles to 112 miles), a top speed of 90 kph (56 mph) in extended mode, disc braking front and rear, dual motors totaling 15kW of power, AC as standard, and ADAS features like cruise control, forward collision warning system, and blind spot.
The emphasis, for now, is on how the CT-2 will reinvent the driving experience in the city, making a positive and significant impact on the quality of city life. Much like its now-demoted prototype sibling, the CT-2 will be lighter and smaller than standard cars, thus have a reduced carbon footprint during production and throughout its entire lifecycle. The small size will also be its biggest advantage in daily traffic.
