Live Pics: City Transformer Wonders If It Is Enough to Change Your City

Ever hear of City Transformer? It is also a company, but also a vehicle. You may have read about it before yesterday on autoevolution, and now we have live photos of it at the IAA 2021 in Munich. With that in mind, and the photo gallery attached to this story, would you drive this through your city?
The Israeli company announced a range of up to 112 miles (180 kilometers), but it depends on driving style. The EV has two 7.5 kW motors, which allow it to sprint from 0 to 31 mph (50 km/h) in five seconds. That can feel fast, but consider that some cars go twice as fast in the same time. Regardless, this should be fine for city use.
The trick with the City Transformer is that It can change its width (and track). It can be one meter wide (39.4 inches) or 1.40 meters (55.1 inches) wide. Its length is stable at 2.50 meters (98 inches), while its height sits at 1.58 m (62 inches), while its wheelbase is 1.80 meters (70 inches). Despite its capability of becoming wider, it can only seat two people, the driver and the passenger who sits behind them, just like the Renault Twizy.
If these images and specs were enough to convince you to get a City Transformer, you can pre-order one for EUR 12,500. Once deliveries start and people get to test drive these vehicles, the price will go up to EUR 16,000.
Unfortunately, it is unclear when the first deliveries will happen. It is meant to be sold in Europe and other countries in the EMEA region, but the Israeli company has not detailed what countries have been selected for this privilege.
Our colleagues have already contacted the company to learn more about their product. Until they reply, feel free to check out the photo gallery and let us know if you would ever pay to own such a vehicle in the comments section.
The trick with the City Transformer is that It can change its width (and track). It can be one meter wide (39.4 inches) or 1.40 meters (55.1 inches) wide. Its length is stable at 2.50 meters (98 inches), while its height sits at 1.58 m (62 inches), while its wheelbase is 1.80 meters (70 inches). Despite its capability of becoming wider, it can only seat two people, the driver and the passenger who sits behind them, just like the Renault Twizy.
If these images and specs were enough to convince you to get a City Transformer, you can pre-order one for EUR 12,500. Once deliveries start and people get to test drive these vehicles, the price will go up to EUR 16,000.
Unfortunately, it is unclear when the first deliveries will happen. It is meant to be sold in Europe and other countries in the EMEA region, but the Israeli company has not detailed what countries have been selected for this privilege.
Our colleagues have already contacted the company to learn more about their product. Until they reply, feel free to check out the photo gallery and let us know if you would ever pay to own such a vehicle in the comments section.