City Transformer Makes a Christmas Special: €12,500 Until December 31

The last time we wrote about City Transformer, the Israeli startup did not have a name for its electric city car. It also lacked a production deadline, even if it already had a price tag: €12,000 ($12,719 at the current exchange rate), which was a promotion. The final price would be €16,000 ($16,958). City Transformer now wants people to seize another opportunity: anyone pre-ordering the CT-1 until December 31 will pay €12,500 ($13,249) when it is finally ready.

10 photos