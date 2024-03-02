Toyota GR Corolla Becomes an Even Hotter Hatchback After Slammed Widebody Morphing

Oftentimes, we tend to neglect the 'average' stuff in our lives. That also happens across the automotive realm, sometimes – even when talking about high-performance vehicles. For example, let's discuss the curious case of the Toyota GR Corolla.
Most people don't give a second thought to the $36,500 hot hatchback because they're too preoccupied talking about the affordability of the GR86, the spiciness of the GR Yaris pocket rocket, or how Toyota did or did not betray the essence of the Supra with the GR version made in collaboration with BMW and produced by Magna Steyr in Austria rather than by the Asian carmaker at home in Japan. However, the truth is that it's a sleeper hit that should pose a significant threat not just to Honda's latest Civic Type R but also to other traditional hot hatches like the Volkswagen Golf R.
For example, in its first full year on the US market, in 2023, Toyota sold 5,567 GR Corolla units – and the all-wheel drive hatchback not only beat every other manual Toyota on sale in the region but also had more than double the 2,652 deliveries of the Toyota GR Supra! Plus, it was also more popular than the Volkswagen Golf R.
Also, it goes to show that performance doesn't have to be pricey – it costs just $40k in Premium trim and $45k as a Circuit Edition if the Core version is not enough. In contrast, the front-wheel drive and frequently-compared Honda Civic Type R starts from almost $45k and doesn't offer additional trim levels. It's also one of the most affordable sports cars on the market in America – right there beside the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Subaru WRX, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Acura Integra, and MINI JCW, among others.
As such, it is no wonder that fans would love to see more of the Toyota GR Corolla just about everywhere, including across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Avante, the UK-based digital creator behind avantedesigns_ on social media, has taken a CGI swing at Toyota's GR Corolla at the request of his automotive enthusiast fanbase.
The pixel master hasn't taken this design project lightly, though, as he reveals the Toyota GR Corolla is a handful when trying to style an aerodynamic kit for the model – so he has been postponing this idea for quite a while. Luckily, he recently dared to attack the GR Corolla bull, and the result is both green and mean – in the best kind of way.
More precisely, we are looking at a thoroughly lowered suspension setup to bode well for the aftermarket wheels tucked above the red brake calipers, at a Jade Green-style body paint, which isn't available on the GR Corolla, plus an extremely well-detailed aerodynamic widebody kit. The latter consists of all the usual suspects like extra-wide fender flares, side skirts, and a new front bumper – but a few extra goodies are also added just to spice things up further.
For instance, there are a few contrasting black details here and there, a completely new rear diffuser that houses a motorsport-style additional stop light, plus two wings instead of one. Last but not least, the triple-tipped exhaust setup, which is kind of controversial, was swapped for a more traditional dual exhaust system. So, do you think it looks cool or not?
