The Chevy Silverado HD Is So Popular That GM Is Adding a Second Shift at the Oshawa Plant

GM will ramp up the production at the recently revamped Oshawa Assembly plant by adding a second shift. The Oshawa plant is where the popular Chevy Silverado HD started production only two months ago.
The Chevrolet Silverado is a huge success for GM, and the recent introduction of the electric version pushed the nameplate’s fame to new heights. This success also means the production faces difficulties in meeting demand, which translates to long waiting times for the customers. This is why we like the news GM will add a second production shift at the Canadian plant that builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD.
Chevrolet only started Silverado HD production in Oshawa in November 2021, following an extensive renovation at the plant. The Oshawa Assembly adding the second shift after only two months since the starting of production speaks volumes about Silverado HD demand.
“Adding a second shift of truck production so quickly after launch continues Oshawa’s long history of speed and agility and helps GM meet strong customer demand for its largest and most important market segment,” said GM Canada president Scott Bell in a press release.
The Oshawa plant was the subject of one of the fastest turnarounds in GM's history. The American carmaker previously produced the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS there before discontinuing the two model lines. Later on, the facility was used for limited parts production before being overhauled to produce the new Silverado trucks.
The works began in November 2020, and one year later the new Silverado was already rolling off the production line. GM invested $1.3 billion in Oshawa for a flexible assembly module and new body shop that will allow the Oshawa Assembly to produce both the light-duty and the heavy-duty pickup trucks on the same line. This will start in spring when the Silverado 1500 will also enter production in Ontario.
The feat comes with a caveat though, as the Ontario plant is only building the trucks under the Chevrolet brand and not their GMC Sierra counterparts. The automaker’s half-ton pickups are also made in Fort Wayne and Silao, while heavy-duty pickups are produced in Flint.
