Rolls-Royce to Deliver Automation Solutions to German Navy's F126 Frigates

Rolls-Royce will supply its mtu NautIQ Master and mtu NautIQ Foresight to the German Navy's four new F126 frigates. The products will form the command and automation system onboard the multi-purpose combat ships.
Commissioned by Dutch shipyard Damen Naval, the automation systems will be delivered by Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, headquartered in Germany. The company's mtu NautIQ Master is the newest generation of its integrated platform management system (IPMS), which is in charge of monitoring and controlling the ship's machinery. The improved system was designed to address the complex automation and integration needs of modern vessels by combining every subsystem into a single solution.
The other product set to be delivered to the German Navy is the mtu NautIQ Foresight, which is Rolls-Royce's Equipment Health Management System (EHMS). The system allows operators to be in control of the vessel's condition. It gathers and reviews data from the ship's essential components in order to ensure maximum uptime and reduce fuel consumption.
This is the first naval purchase for mtu NautIQ products since Rolls-Royce introduced its extended automation solutions portfolio last year. Along with the mtu NautIQ Master and mtu NautIQ Foresight, the company will also deliver the fire alarm, people finder, and CCTV systems as part of the contract with Damen.
Rolls-Royce automation solutions "will enable the most efficient operation of the vessels and ensure optimal uptime, giving the German Navy the means to fulfill their missions anytime and anywhere."
The shipyard is currently working on the four F126 class frigates in collaboration with its partners Blohm+Voss and Thales. The first vessel is expected to be delivered to the German Navy in 2028. The construction of the frigates will be completed in facilities located in Hamburg, Kiel, and Wolgast.
It's not the first time when Damen and Rolls-Royce collaborate. In the past, the company has delivered engines for the HNLMS Karel Doorman, a multi-function ship built by the Dutch shipyard and deployed by both the Royal Netherlands Navy and the German Navy.
