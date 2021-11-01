Rolls-Royce to Support the U.S. Navy With a New $11 Million High-Tech Testing Facility

Rolls-Royce has made some big investments this year, which will directly support the U.S. military. After the inauguration of a modern test facility for aircraft engines close to the Purdue University campus, the company also announced a significant boost for its flagship Naval Defense campus.
Rolls-Royce has a strong connection with the U.S. Navy, given the fact that 95% of its surface fleet is equipped with the company’s propulsion systems. More than that, Rolls-Royce supports more than 70 other navies around the world, with controllable-pitch propellers, fixed-pitch propellers, and waterjets. The brand’s shock-rated propeller systems have proved to be reliable and efficient for a wide variety of Navy ships.
The Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program continues to develop, which also leads to a higher demand for spare parts and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. For example, ships in the Freedom-class are equipped with four Rolls-Royce waterjets manufactured at the company’s Walpole campus. The new facility that has been added will also allow MRO operations to be conducted at the same campus.
Unfolding over 25,000 square feet (more than 2,300 square meters), the new facility at the Naval Defense campus will be dedicated to manufacturing, plus repair and test operations, with “high-tech” capabilities. The result of an $11 million investment, this new center is meant to “modernize the company’s naval operations in Walpole.”
Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce launched another state-of-the-art testing facility near the Purdue University campus in Indianapolis. This is where a Hypersonics Ground Test Center (HGTC) was inaugurated to advance High-Mach aviation propulsion systems development.
With the U.S. Department of Defense showing an increased interest in developing hypersonic capabilities, testing facilities also need to raise the challenge because this type of flight requires unique testing conditions due to extreme temperatures and pressure levels.
After decades of collaboration with the U.S. Army, these new Rolls-Royce cutting-edge facilities will take aircraft development and propulsion systems for ships to the next level.
