2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD Configurator Goes Live, MSRP Starts From $35,300

For the 2022 model year, General Motors didn’t change much as far as the Silverado HD is concerned. The heavy-duty pickup retails from $35,300 excluding taxes and options, and the online configurator lists Greenstone Metallic as the replacement for the previous year’s Oxford Brown Metallic. 24 photos



Customers who can’t do without a true Allison have to level up to the medium-duty range of behemoths, namely the 4500, 5500, and 6500. Newities further include 20-inch aluminum wheels with a machined face, gloss-black accents, and simulated beadlocks. These wheels aren’t offered on the base trim level, which carries the Work Truck moniker for obvious reasons. Under regular production order code A2X, the Detroit-based automaker further offers a 10-way power driver’s seat for the Custom trim.Now available on every grade with every cabin style, box length, and powertrain, the Multi-Flex Tailgate brings a little more utility to the heavy-duty workhorse. Be warned, however, that customers cannot specify the clever tailgate without additional optional equipment on certain specifications that include the 2500 HD 2WD Regular Cab Long Bed Work Truck.The ongoing semiconductor crisis has taken its toll on the ‘Rado as well. For the 2022 model year, Chevrolet has limited the availability of the heated second-row outboard seats. The same applies to the 2022 GMC Sierra HD lineup, which kicks off at $36,200 and $37,400 at the moment of reporting.As for the oily bits, the standard engine comes in the form of a 6.6-liter pushrod V8 with 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet (629 Nm) of torque developed at 4,000 revolutions per minute. The free-breathing engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission developed for heavy-duty applications by General Motors. The 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel is more like it because cranks out 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet (1,220 Nm) of torque from 1,600 revolutions per minute. Codenamed L5P, this engine is rocking a 10-speed automatic transmission which is branded Allison even though it wasn’t developed or supplied by the Indianapolis-based firm.Customers who can’t do without a true Allison have to level up to the medium-duty range of behemoths, namely the 4500, 5500, and 6500.

Editor's note: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD with Multi-Flex Tailgate pictured in the gallery. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD with Multi-Flex Tailgate pictured in the gallery.