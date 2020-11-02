Examining What's New for the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD

The successor of the long-running Chevrolet C/K has become one of the most trusted pickup trucks on the continent, with the heavy-duty versions being the obvious choice for those who need a powerful vehicle capable of handling the toughest of tasks.
For the 2021 model year, Chevrolet released a facelifted version of the fifth generation, hard-working Silverado HD. It features many updates and enhancements to what was already one of the most reliable trucks on the market.
To move huge equipment to the job site with ease, Chevrolet engineers have increased the maximum towing capacity of the truck by 500 pounds (227 kilograms), which makes the Silverado HD haul king, being able to tow a best-in-class 36,000 pounds (16,330 kilograms) load.
To benefit from that capacity on either the 3500 HD Work Truck, Regular Cab, dual-rear-wheel or two-wheel-drive models, customers must opt for the 6.6L Duramax diesel and 10-speed Allison transmission, while also adding the Max Tow Package that brings hardware and suspension upgrades.
A new feature called Trailer Length Indicator was also introduced. It works when attempting a lane change by activating the turn signal. A rear-view side camera will be displayed on the infotainment screen and a red overlay twice the size of the trailer will appear, indicating whether there is enough space to execute the maneuver.
A new Jack-Knife Alert has also been added, which monitors the position of the trailer in relation to the truck and alerts the driver if it detects an imminent jack-knife situation.
The rear trailer view and angle indicator include new enhancements to the on-screen assisting guidelines that help easily maneuver a compatible trailer into place.
Additionally, the rear side view now delivers a split-screen experience that is relative to the trailer’s angle and the sides of the truck. It was previously available only when driving forward but is now fully functional when the truck is in reverse.
Apart from the enhanced trailing technologies, the 2021 Silverado HD continues Chevy’s long-standing tradition of offering brilliant special edition vehicles, bringing four unique versions to the lineup.
The Carhartt Special Edition, available exclusively on the LTZ Trimline, brings an exclusive mosaic black metallic coat with body-color bumpers, grille bar, chrome inserts, and Carhartt pinstripe detailing.
The truck is equipped with 20-inch wheels that are fitted with all-terrain tires. There is also a soft roll-up tonneau cover embossed with the Carhartt logo included.
The intimidating Midnight Edition that focuses on off-road use is available on the LT and LTZ trims, and offers an all-black appearance with the bumpers, grille bar, grille inserts, skid plate, Silverado badges, and wheels being available in black metallic paint. The truck also comes with aggressive mud-terrain tires.
The third special edition is the Z71 Sport, available on the LT and LTZ trims, which delivers a feisty monochromatic look with the bumpers and grille bar coated in the same color as the truck, which can be chosen from Red Hot, Summit White, or Northsky Blue.
It also features black accents like door handles, Silverado badges, skid plate, mirror caps, and hood vent along with either 18 or 20-inch black wheels fitted with mud or all-terrain tires.
The final unique special edition is the Z71 Chrome Sport, also available on the LT and LTZ, and brings chrome accents instead of the black ones of the standard Sport version. Moreover, 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with Grazen metallic accents are available for this edition.
Chevrolet has started production on the 2021 Silverado HD trucks in September and they should be available in dealerships soon with the Carhartt Special Edition being available sooner than the other three which will hit the streets by the end of the year.
