The Chevrolet SuperMatic 4L75E-R Was Developed Specifically for the ZZ632/1000

After Chevrolet launched the ZZ632/1000 crate engine, some people asked themselves what kind of tranny is compatible with the big-block V8. The Golden Bowtie is much obliged to present the SuperMatic 4L75E-R, a four-speed transmission with identical gear ratios to the 4L75-E.
Differences over the 4L75-E include the valve body calibration, higher-capacity servo, heavy-duty output shaft, stronger six-pinion input carrier and sun gear, updated accumulators, overrun clutch, reaction shell, boost sleeve, and thrust bearing. Differences further include the unique spacer plates, reaction sun gear, and reaction shaft that contribute to great strength.
Chevrolet Performance doesn’t mention how much torque it can take, but knowing the torque rating of the ZZ632/1000 crate engine, that’s pretty straightforward to guess. The 10.35-liter mill develops a simply absurd 876 pound-feet (1,187 Nm) on 93-octane fuel at 5,600 rotations per minute.
The highest-capacity transmission in the 4L60/4L70 family of electronically-controlled automatics doesn’t come with a torque converter or an internal controller. The Chevrolet Performance catalog further mentions that the flexplate included in the optional installation kit is not rated for the output of the big-block mill. To whom it may concern, the available installation kit consists of the flexplate, covers, fasteners, and the crankshaft flange.
Of course, the four-speed box can be used with other big- and small-block engines as well as fuel-injected LS motors. Hot rodders who don’t plan on going too high with the torque on their builds can pick the 4L85-E (685 pound-feet or 929 Nm) or the base 4L65-E (430 pound-feet or 583 Nm).
Over at Ford, the Blue Oval took a different approach to GM by offering the Eluminator electric crate motor from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Priced at $3,900 as opposed to $37,758.72 for the ZZ632/1000 crate engine, the electric motor isn’t a turn-key solution either. More specifically, the customer has to source the traction inverter, control system, and battery pack.
