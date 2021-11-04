The Chevrolet SuperMatic 4L75E-R Was Developed Specifically for the ZZ632/1000

More on this:

1 Vault Find 1967 Chevy Corvette Only Shows Up for Auctions, Here It Goes Again

2 This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks Like It Hit a Pole, Mysterious Engine Inside

3 GM’s 2021 SEMA Showcase Features Stunning Tahoe, Colorado, Silverado and Suburban Concepts

4 This 1962 Impala Spent Decades in a Museum, Is an Incredible Time Capsule with 16K Miles

5 The Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 Big-Block V8 Crate Engine Costs $37,758.72