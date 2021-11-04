Vault Find 1967 Chevy Corvette Only Shows Up for Auctions, Here It Goes Again

Old Chevrolet Corvettes are aplenty, but those who are kept for most of their existence behind closed doors and extensively pampered are extremely rare. The one we have here is part of that latter breed, as it has never been shown publicly since it was made, and it only shows up for auctions.
This particular Corvette was made back in 1967, and up until 2017, it was in the possession of its original owner's family, who hung on to it knowing how valuable these things would grow. Then, in 2017, it went for $675,000, officially entering the collector’s world that will definitely send it under the hammer repeatedly over the next years.
And sure enough, here it is, listed for sale with no reserve during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, at the beginning of next year.
Nicknamed the last true vault find Corvette, the Marina Blue over bright blue example was barely driven since it came into this world, with the thing’s odometer showing just 8,500 miles (13,700 km), of which just 15 miles were added over the past 15 years.
The car spent most of its time in climate-controlled storage, was never driven in the rain and never parked under the clear sky. And, with the exception of the battery and mufflers, everything on it is original. That includes the 435 horsepower 427ci (7.0-liter) engine and 4-speed transmission.
The car is going during January’s auction complete with “the original window sticker, car shipper, Protect-O-Plate, original radio tag, owner's manual and extensive handwritten maintenance logs.”
And, as the cherry on the cake, it also comes with all five of its original non-DOT redline tires, and a framed letter from E.M. Estes from GM, with undisclosed contents.
No mention is made on how much the seller expects to fetch for it, but one could easily imagine the set target is to beat the price it went for four years ago.
