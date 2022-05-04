The Black Screen of Death: Android Auto Stops Working on Brand-New Android Phones

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two decades or so, you probably heard about the famous BSOD. In fact, there’s a chance you even ended up struggling with the whole thing, as back in the days when Windows XP was a thing, the infamous BSOD was a common part of our lives.
The BSOD has more or less become a thing of the past today (though Windows 10 and Windows 11 users are occasionally hitting a fatal crash as well), but now it looks like it’s back, this time on Android and using another color.
It’s the black screen of death, as Android Auto users complain they’re encountering an uncanny black screen when connecting their phones to the head units in their cars.
At this point, the issue seems to be limited to OnePlus mobile devices, though what’s more unexpected is that it only happens on brand-new smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro seems to be most often affected, with Android Auto actually working absolutely flawlessly on older devices from the same brand.
Furthermore, the black screen seems to be encountered only on Pioneer head units (we don’t have a confirmation in this regard right now, but most of the posts online, including here on Google’s forums, suggest this is the case).
Of course, no workaround is known to exist, and the typical fixes, which include removing the cache and the data, reinstalling Android Auto, removing updates, downgrading, and so on, don’t appear to make any difference.
On the other hand, it’s hard to tell just how widespread the issue has become right now. Given only a specific hardware configuration is affected (new OnePlus smartphones and Pioneer HUs), the impact is likely rather limited, though this doesn’t necessarily mean the involved tech companies shouldn’t investigate the reports.
Installing the newest version of Android Auto doesn’t produce any improvement either.
