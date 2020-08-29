The Bicar Prototype is One Crazy-Looking Urban Mobility Device

We’ve seen trikes before, but this trike is taken to a whole new level. It’s known as the Bicar, and it's an urban mobility device that can be owned right now. Unlike Twike, another EV at the same show, the Bicar has two wheels on the front and only one on the rear.
But then again, they are in completely different categories. This vehicle is better associated with urban mobility, as its range and power capabilities aren't up to car standards, but it is no less worth mentioning. After all there’s got to be some reasons as to why she made it all the way to Geneva.
Sure, she’s not made for more than one person at a time, but that’s exactly what is wanted. This type of device allows us to occupy less space when moving around the city for short distances, thus lowering traffic congestion. It’s even small enough to fit on a sidewalk if needed. Oddly enough it reminds me of GM’s Puma, by its looks.
As you can see in the videos below, none of the riders have a helmet. Why? Apparently, it’s that safe. No information as to how the device keeps its stability is given. Makes sense when you’re trying to come onto the market with an entirely new design and hardware.
But we do know some things about it. For example, being an EV it does have to have a motor and battery pack, and the Bicar is no exception. A 2-kWh 48 V lithium-ion battery powers the motors. With a weight of only 13 lbs. (6.1kg), changing them out shouldn’t be a problem even for a 12-year-old. Unofficial sources point out that the charge time on the battery packs are only one hour, but we cannot deny nor confirm this observation.
in-wheel motor from Gem Motors, one of the leading manufacturers of e-drive motors for lightweight vehicles. This motor gives us a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph), no more is really needed within a city from stop-light to stop-light. This speed is controlled by systems to keep the experience safe for all involved.
Inside the Bicar even has a bit of room available to carry a few shopping bags worth of goods. But the main plan for these awesome trinkets includes only you. The design was created with the idea of a ride-sharing business or for personal use. At the front we will also find room to place your smart device as an app will be used to localize vehicles, make reservations, and even lock or unlock your EV. It’s also used to inform you of the status of the vehicle you are operating.
