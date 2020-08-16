Maven is a Modular E-Trike That’s Looking to Reshape Our Lives

The people around us are changing. We are now reaching new levels of perspective, and with this come new developments. With the way things are going, we’re gonna be running out of space pretty quick. Transit has already seen a slow-down in recent years. In the U.S. alone we spend on average 35 minutes on daily commutes, not including traffic.
To solve this problem, a diverse number of projects have been undertaken all around the world, one of which right in our own backyard. The Maven Urban E-Trike design by Tanner Van De Veer of Cincinnati Ohio is one of these solutions, on paper anyway.
What we are offered isn’t just the next possible mobility device, it’s a whole new restructuring of our current system. With an implementation on a city-wide level, the Maven comes with a design structured around mobility hubs and nodes. This means that this device could be used and set up in our cities just like the new-age e-scooter craze, turning them into the next public transportation device.
Right from the start we see that it’s a trike design, with two wheels at the front and one at the rear. This offers more stability than your average bicycle and can cover a much wider client base.
Let's start off by saying she's a shapeshifter. What I mean by this is that the initial trike design can be folded to occupy less space and has a drag-behind functionality similar to airport luggage. As the vehicle rests, the handle-bar section is pointed down toward the ground, while the seat is high in the air. It's also from this seat section that the device would be pulled behind you. The wheels form a single file line to helpminimize the space occupied.
As you lift the handlebars, the wheels break the line and the rear wheel gets into riding position. The front and rear now level, the handlebars are raised further to offer steering ability to the rider. She’s not autonomous like other concepts so she allows you to have some fun too. The throttle and brakes are controlled by triggers built into the handlebar. No twisting of your wrists here.
The Maven is supposed to be electric, but I can't really fathom where the battery pack is. Maybe in the central frame, maybe in the seat, although an empty space sits there, or in the rear fork. Nonetheless, it’s at the rear that the power, or motor, for the Maven is found.
To ride the device, you just hop on and push a button. But how do we steer this thing? The steering is based on an incline principle similar to ultrafast straight liners. If you want to turn just lean into the direction you want, and the front wheel supports wheel tilt to a maximum of 15 degrees, to allow turning.
However, we know nothing about ride times or charging times, but she’s a cool concept that I would ride like the kid I am.
