Minority Customs’ KTM RC250 got a Touch of Classic Elegance

This machine’s story begins with a regular KTM RC250. Personally, I’m not necessarily a huge fan of the bodywork design that KTM chose to go for on this one, but I can’t deny the fact that it is a very capable bike.
RC250 is powered by a liquid-cooled four-stroke engine with a single cylinder and a displacement of 249cc. This DOHC mill produced up to 31 hp at 9,000 rpm and 17.7 pound-feet (24 Nm) of torque output at 7,500 rpm, making the KTM RC250 capable of reaching a top speed of 96 mph (155 kph).
At the front, its suspension is equipped with WP 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks, accompanied by a WP monoshock at the rear. RC250’s braking system received a 300 mm (11.8 inches) double disc up front and a single 230 mm (9.1 inches) brake disc at the back.
I mentioned that I’m not too fond of the bodywork and was pleased to see that Minority Customs completely disposed of it on their heavily customized marvel. One of their customers shipped a stock model to their workshop in Surabaya, Indonesia to have it converted into an elegant café racer. After waiting three weeks for the shipment to arrive from an island in the eastern reaches of Indonesian territory, the team could finally get to work.
Their ultimate goal was to create a modern café racer, while retaining KTM’s iconic bright orange trellis frame. It was stripped naked of the factory panels and a steel fuel tank was crafted by hand, replacing RC250’s edgy look with a collection of deliciously smooth curves.
We also notice several tweaks up front, such as a halo-type LED headlight, a custom bracket that incorporates the LED turn signals and the typical clip-on handlebars. As the complete removal of RC250’s stock bodywork exposed its wiring and electric components, the workshop’s crew build a set of unique side panels from scratch and attached them to the fuel tank, with the intention of concealing the bike’s electrics.
Foot pegs and controls were relocated, while its rims are hugged by a pair of high-performance Bridgestone Battlax tires. Finally, as no customized motorcycle is complete without a sneaky performance upgrade, Minority Customs equipped this street animal with a new stainless-steel exhaust system built in-house, accompanied by a carbon fiber muffler from Scorpion.
“We believe that simplicity can bring out the beauty of a motorcycle,” says Minority Customs’ founder, Jonathan Evan. This project definitely lives up to that claim.
If all this goodness made you curious to see some more of their majestic two-wheeled customs, you might want to consider paying them a visit on their Facebook or Instagram pages and showing these folks some love for their efforts.
RC250 is powered by a liquid-cooled four-stroke engine with a single cylinder and a displacement of 249cc. This DOHC mill produced up to 31 hp at 9,000 rpm and 17.7 pound-feet (24 Nm) of torque output at 7,500 rpm, making the KTM RC250 capable of reaching a top speed of 96 mph (155 kph).
At the front, its suspension is equipped with WP 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks, accompanied by a WP monoshock at the rear. RC250’s braking system received a 300 mm (11.8 inches) double disc up front and a single 230 mm (9.1 inches) brake disc at the back.
I mentioned that I’m not too fond of the bodywork and was pleased to see that Minority Customs completely disposed of it on their heavily customized marvel. One of their customers shipped a stock model to their workshop in Surabaya, Indonesia to have it converted into an elegant café racer. After waiting three weeks for the shipment to arrive from an island in the eastern reaches of Indonesian territory, the team could finally get to work.
Their ultimate goal was to create a modern café racer, while retaining KTM’s iconic bright orange trellis frame. It was stripped naked of the factory panels and a steel fuel tank was crafted by hand, replacing RC250’s edgy look with a collection of deliciously smooth curves.
We also notice several tweaks up front, such as a halo-type LED headlight, a custom bracket that incorporates the LED turn signals and the typical clip-on handlebars. As the complete removal of RC250’s stock bodywork exposed its wiring and electric components, the workshop’s crew build a set of unique side panels from scratch and attached them to the fuel tank, with the intention of concealing the bike’s electrics.
Foot pegs and controls were relocated, while its rims are hugged by a pair of high-performance Bridgestone Battlax tires. Finally, as no customized motorcycle is complete without a sneaky performance upgrade, Minority Customs equipped this street animal with a new stainless-steel exhaust system built in-house, accompanied by a carbon fiber muffler from Scorpion.
“We believe that simplicity can bring out the beauty of a motorcycle,” says Minority Customs’ founder, Jonathan Evan. This project definitely lives up to that claim.
If all this goodness made you curious to see some more of their majestic two-wheeled customs, you might want to consider paying them a visit on their Facebook or Instagram pages and showing these folks some love for their efforts.