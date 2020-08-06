Unagi All Access Promises the Tesla of e-Scooters Minus the Hassle and the Germs

5 Vespa 98 Is the Beautiful, Electric, Modern Take on the Classic Scooter

Unagi makes and sells electric scooters, also referred to as the Teslas (or iPhones) of e-scooters. With this in mind, note that Unagis are expensive, so not all can afford to take $1,000 out of pocket for a scooter.



It’s a rental service, to be more precise, and it targets regular users of ride-sharing platforms. Given the current situation, many of these users might not be ok with the idea of taking a scooter that’s been touched by another’s hands, and this is where Unagi is different. Because you won’t share it with anyone else.



Basically, as long as you pay the subscription, you’re the sole owner. When you decide you no longer want or need it, Unagi sends someone over and they collect the scooter from you. Included in the monthly fee are insurance costs and whatever maintenance services could arise from extended use. The company makes sure to stress users will have no usage limit for the scooter, as long as it’s in their possession.



There’s a $50 starting fee and a $38 monthly fee if you opt for the monthly payment. If you choose to get a yearly subscription, the monthly fee drops to $34. If this sounds like too much money to spend every month for something that will eventually be taken away from you, Unagi did the math. “It’s well below the cost of shared scooters and shared rides, which can cost $2.50 and up per trip; a 30-day Unagi subscription works out to just $1.30 *per day*,” the company



For this kind of money, you get a top of the line product. The latest model, the Unagi Model One E500, for example, has a carbon fiber body, incorporated lights, airless tires, front and rear regenerative brakes, and dual 250W continuous motors that take it up to a top speed of 17 mph (27 kph). The battery is good for 15.5 miles (25 km).



All of this sounds great. Almost as good as Ross' advice on Friends (sorry not sorry for bringing it up).







