autoevolution
 

The Best Skoda Octavia RS Drift Video Comes from India

23 Apr 2018, 19:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Poland, Germany, Britain - they all like the Skoda Octavia RS. However, India loves it, and we've watched just enough videos to understand why.
3 photos
The Best Skoda Octavia RS Drift Video Comes from IndiaThe Best Skoda Octavia RS Drift Video Comes from India
If you live in Germany, you can afford a well equipped BMW M5 on a baker's salary. The European Union teaches you that there's nothing to prove, perhaps even that driving is dangerous. So the Skoda Octavia RS ends up being a posh autobahn cruiser, fast but not suitable to let your hair down.

As far as we know, that's not what Skoda wanted. Even though this is a big front-wheel-drive family sedan, they want the RS to be fun. That's why the TDI 4x4 model undertook in winter testing and why all models have a regular handbrake you can yank for instant sideways action, unlike the Cupra or GTI.

We found this cool video. It's form 2017 and shot in Mumbai. But you're never going to find people taking the Octavia RS more seriously.

As far as we know, this isn't an Octavia, but a "Laura." At least they kept the girl's name theme. The old RS was a piece of crap, just a body kit with the regular engine under the hood. But this 2017 model has the facelift and a 2.0 TSI with 230 HP and 350 Nm of torque. That means it will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds and tops out at the usual 250 km/h. Too bad it doesn't sound that good, but that's a common flaw with direct injection engines.

Only the sedan version is offered in India, but it comes with safe toys and a 9.2-inch infotainment system which combines Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Between that and the red stripe across the rear, it's only natural that the Indians want to have some gymkhana action! Actually, it feels more like watching an old Honda commercial.

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Octavia RS India Skoda fwd drift
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SKODA models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactSKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniAll SKODA models  
 
 