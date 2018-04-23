The Best Skoda Octavia RS Drift Video Comes from India

TDI

HP

If you live in Germany, you can afford a well equipped BMW M5 on a baker's salary. The European Union teaches you that there's nothing to prove, perhaps even that driving is dangerous. So the Skoda Octavia RS ends up being a posh autobahn cruiser, fast but not suitable to let your hair down.As far as we know, that's not what Skoda wanted. Even though this is a big front-wheel-drive family sedan, they want the RS to be fun. That's why the4x4 model undertook in winter testing and why all models have a regular handbrake you can yank for instant sideways action, unlike the Cupra or GTI.We found this cool video. It's form 2017 and shot in Mumbai. But you're never going to find people taking the Octavia RS more seriously.As far as we know, this isn't an Octavia, but a "Laura." At least they kept the girl's name theme. The old RS was a piece of crap, just a body kit with the regular engine under the hood. But this 2017 model has the facelift and a 2.0 TSI with 230and 350 Nm of torque. That means it will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds and tops out at the usual 250 km/h. Too bad it doesn't sound that good, but that's a common flaw with direct injection engines.Only the sedan version is offered in India, but it comes with safe toys and a 9.2-inch infotainment system which combines Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Between that and the red stripe across the rear, it's only natural that the Indians want to have some gymkhana action! Actually, it feels more like watching an old Honda commercial.