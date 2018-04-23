Top Gear Alpine A110 Fire Started With An “Electrical Failure, Danger” Warning

More on this:

1 Top Gear Releases Alpine A110 Fire Video, Stig Hot Lap

2 Top Gear's Alpine A110 Burns Down in Four Minutes, TV Hosts Manage to Escape

3 Alpine A110 Getting the Superleggera Treatment With 300 HP and Weight Reduction

4 Alpine A110 Drifts Like a Professional Dancer

5 Alpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official Photos