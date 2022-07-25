The "Barbie Spec" Turned This Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Into a Pink Dream

Tuning your car doesn’t always have to be about getting bigger turbos or adding negative camber. Sometimes it’s good to explore different, more vivid options. This 2021 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack has been through quite a process. Now we get an extended sneak peek that paints a very happy and very pink story.
The owner of the brightly colored Dodge Challenger Scat Pack goes by the nickname of Barbie Mopar. Just this clue alone should indicate what kind of car this young woman would love to own.
Fortunately, some people are brave enough to display their true preferences in a world that’s increasingly judgmental. That’s how we get to enjoy a bold transformation done to a vehicle that’s generally associated with young guys doing burnouts. She’s breaking stereotypes cutely and intelligently!
She bought the car a year ago. It replaced an older Challenger that was finished in Green Go – proof that vibrant colors look good on this type of Dodge no matter what your preference might be. But she underlines that pink is her favorite color, so the lady had the new vehicle wrapped in this bright shade that goes very well with her chosen nickname.
But the color change doesn’t stop with the body. The brake calipers, the center caps logo, the lighting added to the radiator grille and wheels, the aftermarket starlight headliner, and the headlight intake are pink or illuminated in this color. The interior and the seatbelts remain black – for now.
Barbie Mopar even explains that she added a drawing of the popular doll and movie character on the side of her Challenger because people kept calling her “Barbie” and she chose to own it. But the car also has a mid-muffler delete! It looks cute but it sounds like a soft beast.
The woman says she would like to get the halo lights added to the Challenger next and she’d also love to have heart-shaped exhaust tips.
The Scat Pack might be no match for the SRT Hellcat, but it surely comes with enough goodies to set the Challenger or Charger apart from bland models that don’t come with any individualization whatsoever. Pay for the package that had its name derived from a very popular saying and Frank Sinatra’s tight circle of artist friends and you'll enjoy an updated Challenger.
First used in 1968, the “Scat Pack” term is now widely known as the name for the middle trim that’s placed above the R/T and below the Hellcat. If you’re ready to pay more, then there’s also the widebody option which is only available for the Charger.
