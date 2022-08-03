The Autopilot and the Arrogance of This Tesla's Driver Could Cost Him His Life

Teslas are not 'self-driving' cars so you can nap in them. It’s so you can relax and take control back when it’s needed, even if the car has the Autopilot engaged. The images show what some people are capable of for a nap. They are willing to put their lives on the line.
It happened again: the driver of a Tesla was filmed while being asleep at the wheel with the car on Autopilot on the motorway. A video on Reddit shows the arrogance that some drivers of the American electric model end up showing. The moment was captured with a smartphone by someone driving past the black Tesla.
You can quite clearly see the driver taking a nap in the middle of traffic. This gesture is surely not recommended for those who own a Tesla, even if they have paid for the Autopilot package.
There have been numerous cases where Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has been associated with multiple collisions on public roads. Not infrequently these have also resulted in fatalities.
This could be a great reminder to drivers that vehicles may have Autopilot to assist, but it cannot be counted on to get the driver and passengers safely from one destination to another.
Tesla Autopilot is made up of several Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, representing Level 2 vehicle automation. Its features include lane centering, traffic-dependent cruise control, and automatic lane changing.
The package also includes semi-autonomous navigation on limited-access motorways, automatic parking, and the ability to summon the car from a garage or parking space. When accessed, the car requires constant supervision, so the driver is responsible if their safety is compromised.
As of April 2022, Tesla has more than 100,000 people in the fully autonomous driving beta program. However, critics are slamming Tesla's decision to use inexperienced consumers to validate the beta software. On the other hand, accidents and deaths involving Tesla cars with Autopilot enabled have caught the attention of government agencies.
Not long ago, Tesla was ranked last in strategy and execution in the autonomous driving sector.
