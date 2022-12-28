The Audi RS 3 LMS Snatches Its Third Tourism Car Racing "Model of the Year Award"

Since the Audi RS 3 LMS was introduced in the TCR (Touring Car Racing) in 2016, it has started 1,080 times in 302 competitions worldwide. In case you didn't know, the TCR category was introduced in 2014 and featured FWD cars based on four or five-door production vehicles. Audi now claims its RS 3 LMS is the world's most successful touring car after being awarded the "TCR Model of the Year" for 2022.

