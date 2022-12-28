The Audi RS 3 LMS Snatches Its Third Tourism Car Racing "Model of the Year Award"

Since the Audi RS 3 LMS was introduced in the TCR (Touring Car Racing) in 2016, it has started 1,080 times in 302 competitions worldwide. In case you didn't know, the TCR category was introduced in 2014 and featured FWD cars based on four or five-door production vehicles. Audi now claims its RS 3 LMS is the world's most successful touring car after being awarded the "TCR Model of the Year" for 2022.
The philosophy behind the TCR racing category is simple: vehicles need to be a production hatchback/saloon, FWD and have a turbocharged four-cylinder engine of up to 2 liters in capacity. They're also subject to Balance of Performance adjustments that allow for fair competition between manufacturers.
Currently, there are four international TCR series across the globe, and 16 automotive brands compete against each other. The WSC (World Sports Cars) evaluation is based on the result achieved by all TCR models in the races. This year, a total of 313 races were taken into account for the classification.
Audi is no stranger to the award; the brand earned it in 2018 and 2021. In 2022, the Audi RS 3 LMS won 89 races and had 236 podium finishes. The Head of Audi Sport customer racing, Chris Reinke, said, "The program has traditionally been a pure customer commitment in all national and regional competitions, so our thanks go to the teams on five continents. They chose Audi in an attractive competitive environment and clinched these successes with the RS 3 LMS."
The second generation of the Audi RS 3 LMS was introduced in 2021, and by the end of the year, Audi Sport customer racing had already manufactured 80 units. Each boasted up to 250 kW (340 ps or 335 hp) of power and up to 420 Nm (310 ft-lbs.) of torque. The vehicle followed in its predecessors' footsteps and continued its race-winning legacy.
The vehicle also helped drivers earn five titles in the past season. Moreover, it brought 18 further victories for Audi in other championship categories worldwide. Two stand out the most: Filipe Souza won at the Macau Guia Race, and Tom Coronel was awarded the gold medal at the FIA Motorsport Games. Both drivers were behind the wheel of the gen II RS 3 LMS.
It was a close fight against the Honda Civic Type R, and the very last results decided which brand won the award. WSC's President, Marcello Lotti, spoke highly of the German manufacturer. He said, "Winning this accolade three times in five years is therefore a truly remarkable achievement. Audi Sport is one of the brands that have embraced the TCR concept from the very start."
Audi is gearing up for the Dakar Rally, which is scheduled to begin on December 31, 2022, and wraps up on January 15, 2023. We'll have to see how the Audi RS Q e-tron performs in harsh conditions, as its already proven its capabilities at the Morocco Rally.
