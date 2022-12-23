Messi Arrived Home in an Audi Q8 Escorted by Fans

What a commercial for Audi! Lionel Messi arrives home escorted by fans, and through the crowd of people, you can make out the front of the Audi Q8.
Messi's name is on everyone's lips, especially after the Argentine star set a new world record: the most viewed video on Instagram with 52.7 million likes at the time of writing.
Messi and his teammates got a sensational reception in Buenos Aires where according to some sources, 5 million fans took to the streets to celebrate Argentina's third world title.
Amidst the jubilation, there were incidents. First, immediately after leaving the airport, several Argentine players in the back of the coach were in danger of being hung by cables. At that moment, Paredes lost his cap. Then, at the parade through Buenos Aires, a fan was injured trying to jump off a highway overpass into the World Champions' coach. He jumped a few tenths of a second too late and fell into the back of the bus.
Then, with hundreds of thousands of fans blocking the road, the world champions' players had to leave the open bus and board helicopters.
Messi didn't escape the fans who wanted to celebrate victory even on his arrival home when he struggled through the crowd gathered in front of his house. In the video on Instagram, you can see how the car Messi was in - an Audi Q8 - struggled to make its way through the crowd.
Audi couldn't have done a better commercial for their luxury coupe SUV, the Q8. In the video posted on Instagram by user bleacherreport, Audi's press department didn't miss the opportunity to capitalize on the image by commenting: A World Cup champion with a world-class vehicle.
Audi has been Real Madrid's sponsor for 19 years, since 2003, and has not renewed the partnership, which ended on June 30, 2022. Audi pulled out due to financial misunderstandings and preferred to focus on its partnership with Bayern Munich.
Immediately, BMW came on board, as the Bavarians have long wanted to promote their image in the soccer world. And the partnership with Real Madrid is an excellent opportunity because it offers good exposure. In exchange for providing cars to Real Madrid's first team, Audi benefits from, among other things, the presence of the logo on the seats of the reserve benches and gives the name of the preseason tournament. The Audi Cup was attended by some of the best teams on the European continent.
The local Spanish press speculates that the deal between BMW and Real Madrid amounts to £6.5 million yearly. The partnership includes, among other things, the delivery of cars to the players and staff of the Spanish team.
Real Madrid's most iconic players, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, as well as coach Carlo Ancelotti, have chosen the electric BMW iX and i4 M50 models.
After Messi has arrived home in the Q8, it might be a good idea for Audi to consider a partnership with Real Madrid's arch-rivals from PSG. Messi said his next goal is to win the Champions League with PSG.
