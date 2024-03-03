The All-New Karma Gyesera Wants To Fight the Model S but Gets Half the Power of the Kaveya

Karma is taking the 'exotic car' term to a whole new level with its first-ever electric four-door sedan. Customers can already reserve one for a $5,000 deposit. The Gyesera could be a Tesla Model S killer in terms of sales if it weren't for the limited production run.
The Gyesera comes in time to mark the 10th anniversary of the California-based firm, whose president, Marques McCammon, labels as a "bridge to the future." The model made its debut at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.
The pre-production version of the all-electric sedan is powered by two electric motors, one operating the front wheels while the other engages the rear axle for a total of 590 horsepower (700 metric horsepower) and 693 pound-feet (940 Newton meters) of torque. Those are enough for the sedan to run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Meanwhile, the entry-level Tesla Model S boasts around 100 horsepower more.
The model is built around an aluminum spaceframe and sports carbon fiber and aluminum body panels, while it is fitted with an aluminum SLA suspension. This is how Karma tried to keep the weight under control. However, the carmaker rolled out an EV that tips the scales at 5,300 pounds (2,404 kilograms).
The model is 199.9 inches long (5,077 millimeters), 78.9 inches (2,004 millimeters) wide, and 52.4 inches (1,330 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 124.4 inches (3,160 millimeters). Those are figures that make it longer than the Tesla Model S, which stretches over 196 inches (4,978 millimeters), but shorter than the Mercedes EQS sedan, which is 205.6 inches (5,223 millimeters).
We have yet to get the info on pricing. However, considering that the automaker highlights the fact that it will be exit and exclusive, we can expect the 'if you have to ask, it means that you can't afford it' kind of pricing. "In comparison to vehicles like the Cadillac Celestiq or even the Porsche Taycan, our vehicles will be more exclusive," says McCammon.
Karma is reportedly planning to build approximately 2,000 Geyseras over a four- to five-year production run. Those who want to make sure they can get their hands on an example should hurry up and make a reservation by placing a $5,000 deposit. The first will get their electric sedan delivered toward the end of 2024 as a 2025 model year.
The Gyesera is only the second of the three supercars the Karma is launching. The first was the Kaveya, unveiled last year in Las Vegas. It is a head-turning super GT with butterfly doors, 1,180 horsepower (1,196 metric horsepower), and 1,270 pound-feet (1,722 Newton meters) of torque. The GT can do 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3 seconds flat and can hit a top speed of around 180 mph (290 kph). The Kaveya is equipped with the same 120-kWh battery pack as the Gyesera sedan.
The next Karma EV inline will be the Revero GT, an electric iteration of the model that started everything, the Fisker Karma, eventually rebranded as the Karma GS-6. The Revero will be unveiled toward the end of 2024.
The pre-production version of the all-electric sedan is powered by two electric motors, one operating the front wheels while the other engages the rear axle for a total of 590 horsepower (700 metric horsepower) and 693 pound-feet (940 Newton meters) of torque. Those are enough for the sedan to run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Meanwhile, the entry-level Tesla Model S boasts around 100 horsepower more.
The model is built around an aluminum spaceframe and sports carbon fiber and aluminum body panels, while it is fitted with an aluminum SLA suspension. This is how Karma tried to keep the weight under control. However, the carmaker rolled out an EV that tips the scales at 5,300 pounds (2,404 kilograms).
The model is 199.9 inches long (5,077 millimeters), 78.9 inches (2,004 millimeters) wide, and 52.4 inches (1,330 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 124.4 inches (3,160 millimeters). Those are figures that make it longer than the Tesla Model S, which stretches over 196 inches (4,978 millimeters), but shorter than the Mercedes EQS sedan, which is 205.6 inches (5,223 millimeters).
The Gyesera electric sedan sports a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 120 kWh, which provides it with a range of up to 250 miles (402 kilometers).
We have yet to get the info on pricing. However, considering that the automaker highlights the fact that it will be exit and exclusive, we can expect the 'if you have to ask, it means that you can't afford it' kind of pricing. "In comparison to vehicles like the Cadillac Celestiq or even the Porsche Taycan, our vehicles will be more exclusive," says McCammon.
Karma is reportedly planning to build approximately 2,000 Geyseras over a four- to five-year production run. Those who want to make sure they can get their hands on an example should hurry up and make a reservation by placing a $5,000 deposit. The first will get their electric sedan delivered toward the end of 2024 as a 2025 model year.
The Gyesera is only the second of the three supercars the Karma is launching. The first was the Kaveya, unveiled last year in Las Vegas. It is a head-turning super GT with butterfly doors, 1,180 horsepower (1,196 metric horsepower), and 1,270 pound-feet (1,722 Newton meters) of torque. The GT can do 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3 seconds flat and can hit a top speed of around 180 mph (290 kph). The Kaveya is equipped with the same 120-kWh battery pack as the Gyesera sedan.
The next Karma EV inline will be the Revero GT, an electric iteration of the model that started everything, the Fisker Karma, eventually rebranded as the Karma GS-6. The Revero will be unveiled toward the end of 2024.