2020 Karma Revero GTS Performance Version Also Features BMW 3-Cylinder Turbo

First came the Fisker Karma, then Karma Automotive was born with the launch of the Revero GT. If you want more performance and you’re willing to pay $149,950 for the addition of an S, then the Karma GTS may be right up your alley!
Pre-orders are now open on the automaker’s website and at North American retail partners, and production is planned to start in the first quarter of 2020. The question is, what makes the GTS more special than the already impressive GT?

It’s over half a second quicker to 60 mph (“less than 3.9 seconds” as per the press release), and the three-cylinder turbo will work its magic until 130 mph with the help of two electric motors. The range-extending engine is a BMW design with many similarities to the engine in the i8 supercar, and total output is rated at 536 ponies.

“So you’re telling me it’s the same horsepower rating as the Karma GT?” That’s quite right, and the same can be said about the torque (635 pound-feet in total). The secrets to the swiftness of the Revero GTS are the redesigned rear drive module, inverters, lithium-ion battery (up to 80 miles of EV range), and Launch Control system.

Electric power steering and torque vectoring are also featured, along with a few visual improvements inside and out. Customers can level up the visual drama with the Carbon Fiber Trim Package, and on the long haul, comfort is assured by Active Noise Canceling. Three driving modes can be selected from the paddle shifters on the steering wheel, namely Stealth for EV bias, Sustain for range-extending bias, and Sport for getting silly on the highway, B-roads, and even on the track if you have a knack for that.

All told, the 28-kW battery and gasoline tank enable the Karma Revero GTS to travel up to 360 miles between stops for fuel. As if those weren’t enough, over-the-air updates and energy-efficient touchscreens are included in the retail price.

“All our vehicles are hand-built in our $100-million-dollar Karma Innovation and Customization Center here in Southern California, providing customers with the ultimate in personalization and customization,” said chief executive officer Lance Zhou.
