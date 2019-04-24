autoevolution

Karma Automotive Recalls 2018 Revero Over Airbag Sensors

Discovered while testing the 2020 Revero, the rollover sensors for the side-curtain airbags were never enabled on the 2018 Revero manufactured after September 1st, 2017. No more than 231 cars are under recall, mostly because Karma Automotive doesn’t sell too many given the price tag.
When benchmarking the 2020 Revero against the outgoing model, the engineers identified the problem, leading to a stop-sale notice sent to U.S. dealers in April 2019. Karma Automotive explains that in the case of a crash, these airbags wouldn’t deploy because the sensors weren’t enabled.

More or less a software bug, the problem doesn’t trigger the warning light in the instrument cluster either. The fix comes in the guise of an airbag module with new software. Karma Automotive also throws in a supplemental owner’s guide about the system. How generous of the Irvine-based automaker, isn’t it?

The recall is expected to begin by July 2019, and given the lack of complexity of the repair, owners should brace themselves for a few hours of waiting. Of course, the repair and labor come at no charge to the customer.

For the 2020 model year, the Revero switches from the 2.0-liter Ecotec four-cylinder by General Motors to the 1.5-liter B38 three-cylinder by BMW. The turbocharged engine is utilized in models ranging from the MINI to the i8 plug-in hybrid supercar.

Thanks to a couple of electric motors, the combined output of the 2020 Karma Revero is 535 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. That’s not bad at all given the automaker’s previous connection to General Motors. The battery’s capacity is 28 kWh, translating to 61 miles of electric-only driving range.

Thanks to lighter materials and better packaging, curb weight is now rated at 5,050 pounds compared to 5,407 before (2,290 and 2,452 kilograms). Oh, and by the way, Karma Automotive calls the Revero the Revero GT nowadays. With a bit of luck, the Pininfarina GT concept will be added to the lineup at some point in the near future.
