Karma Automotive Recalls 2018 Revero Over Airbag Sensors

Discovered while testing the 2020 Revero, the rollover sensors for the side-curtain airbags were never enabled on the 2018 Revero manufactured after September 1st, 2017. No more than 231 cars are under recall, mostly because Karma Automotive doesn’t sell too many given the price tag.

More or less a software bug, the problem doesn’t trigger the warning light in the instrument cluster either. The fix comes in the guise of an airbag module with new software. Karma Automotive also throws in a supplemental owner’s guide about the system. How generous of the Irvine-based automaker, isn’t it?



For the 2020 model year,



Thanks to a couple of electric motors, the combined output of the 2020 Karma Revero is 535 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. That’s not bad at all given the automaker’s previous connection to General Motors. The battery’s capacity is 28 kWh, translating to 61 miles of electric-only driving range.



