The Updated 2024 Kia Carnival Is Here, Hybrid Variant Confirmed

Kia has just revealed the exterior design of the facelifted Carnival. The minivan has undergone a plastic surgery that brought along several tweaks. The model is also getting a hybrid powertrain.

6 photos Photo: Kia | Facebook

After three years on the market looking the same, the vehicle now sports a more daring design, in line with what the Kia lineup currently offers, as the leaked photos confirmed a few days ago. The front fascia is the one that sustained the largest number of mods. The car received brand-new headlights with a layout that follows the shape of the letter T, with the DRLs stretching toward the center of the bonnet where the bidimensional logo is positioned. The fog lamps, formerly placed in the front bumper, have vanished.



Photo: Kia



The Korean carmaker is probably still working on the cabin of the vehicle, since we get no photo from inside. What we do know is that it is getting a similar approach to the K5. Therefore, we should expect the curved display, uniting both the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the infotainment display of the same size.



Kia has already confirmed that the Carnival is getting a hybrid powertrain that integrates a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor, both inherited from the Sorento SUV , where the system generates a total of 227 horsepower (230 PS) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).



It remains to be seen if the Carnival is getting the same output and torque or if Kia will retune the system. Petrol and diesel powertrains, with and without electrification, will make up the engine lineup.



Customers will be able to choose from six body colors: Ivory Silver, Snow Pearl White, Astra Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pantera Metal, and Ceramic Silver. We have yet to see and learn more about the Carnival minivan in the coming weeks. The facelifted Kia Carnival will most likely reach North America as a 2025 model year. Pricing and exact specification will be announced closer to the launch date.