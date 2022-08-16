The 2023 Switch Cruise Is Ready for Even More Thrilling Adventures and Family Fun

Who needs fancy yachts, when you can enjoy the power and comfort of a Sea-Doo pontoon? Of course, it’s not the same thing because you can’t take this bad boy out to the sea, but it’s perfect for enjoying some family time on the water, closer to home. And you won’t feel less pampered than you would onboard a yacht.
Summer is slowly coming to an end, but the good part is that you can already start planning for next summer. Those who haven’t yet tried Sea-Doo’s family-size pontoon might be convinced by the 2023 Switch Cruise. There are many types of family boats out there, but this one will also give you thrilling performance and enhanced maneuverability. In other words, it’s an adrenaline-seeking beast that can be easily tamed, and enjoyed with all your friends.
Switch Cruise is at the premium end of the Sea-Doo pontoon range, offering a larger capacity, more power, and high-end features. It boasts a tri-hull design, with the outer pontoons placed higher, which mainly increases stability. It also features a modular deck with what the manufacturer claims to be “an innovative tile system” thanks to which the layout can be modified depending on the owner’s needs. And it just takes minutes, without needing any tools.
Seamless maneuverability and a fun driving experience are also said to be guaranteed by the jet propulsion system together with the intuitive handlebar steering. The reliable Rotax 1630 ACE engine comes with multiple power options, ranging from 130 to 230 HP. Plus, the Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR) feature helps you hit the brakes more effectively, and makes docking easier.
The 2023 Switch Cruise isn’t just about thrills, but about comfort and leisure too. You can listen to your favorite music thanks to the factory-installed 100W Bluetooth audio system that’s, of course, also fully waterproof. Grab your snacks from the strategically-placed storage spaces, and relax in any kind of weather, because the rugged Bimini top with an aluminum frame and high-grade marine canvas keeps you protected from the elements.
When it’s time to swim or try out a cool new toy, you can move to the pontoon’s pretty big swim platform, equipped with a practical retractable ladder.
On top of all that, the Garmin touchscreen GPS help you stay in control at all times.
There are five versions of the Switch Cruise to choose from, ranging from an eight-people capacity to a ten-people capacity, and from 130 to 230 HP. The basic model is 18-foot-long (5.4 meters) with pricing starting at $31,999. At the other end of the range, you can opt for more room or more power, with the price going up to $42,000. The entire new 2023 range is available for pre-order.
