Sea-Doo’s 2022 Switch Cruise Blends an Innovative Design With Remarkable Power

Sea-Doo doesn’t need any introduction, as one of the most popular water sports brands in the U.S. An expert when it comes to pontoons, Sea-Doo is introducing the Switch Cruise, a versatile watercraft that will most likely make waves this year.In terms of design, the Switch combines a tri-hull build with a modular deck. The fact that the outer hulls are positioned a bit higher above the water adds stability and contributes to better performance too, while the innovative tile system makes this boat truly customizable – thanks to this switch modular deck, the owner can change the layout in minutes, without special tools.In addition to the intuitive handlebar steering, what makes the Switch Cruise easy to maneuver is the Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR) feature that also simplifies docking. Plus, the new pontoon is equipped with an advanced Garmin navigation system and chart plotter, boasting an optional fish-finder capability.The Switch Cruise is powered by a Rotax 1630 ACE engine, with a jet propulsion system giving it an extra boost. The basic version comes with a 100engine, but thrill seekers can opt for the powerful 230 HP version, or the medium 170 HP. This pontoon is also versatile when it comes to the passengers’ number. The basic version is 18-foot-long (5.4 meters), with enough room for seven people, while the Comfort version is designed for up to nine passengers, at 21 feet (6.4 meters).Future customers can also pick their favorite color out of the three that are available. No matter the length, the Switch Cruise comes with a rugged Bimini top that can be deployed in just a few seconds, when the sun is too strong or during an expected rainfall. Since it’s all about fun, the boat also flaunts a large swim platform with a retractable boarding ladder, plus a waterproof Bluetooth audio system, to keep the party going.Sea-Doo’s 2022 Switch Cruise is ready for family fun, with pricing starting at $26,999 for the basic version, and at $42,619 for the Comfort version.