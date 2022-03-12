The 2022 DS 9 Is the Perfect Mercedes S-Class Alternative, But on Chill Mode

The Germans have perfected the art of automotive luxury. Their standards remain unrivaled, and they compete in a class of their own. They have dominated the segment with little competition from Japanese and American brands. Not anymore! In 2020 Peugeot-Citroen unleashed the DS 9 targeted at the Mercedes S-Class and 5-Series BMW.
The 2022 DS 9 is not a poor man’s Mercedes, neither is it one of those annoying Chinese knock-offs (though Audi might have a bone to pick with them over its front fascia). It hails from a land iconic for its fine wines with tough to pronounce names like Sauvignon or world-class fashion designers like Lanvin, Yves Saint Laurent, Hermes, or Chanel.
Backed by a luxury heritage, the DS 9 sedan, third in line in Peugeot-Citroen’s DS deluxe brand, is an intriguing alternative to Mercedes’ E-Class, S-Class, Jaguar XF, or the Lexus ES.
With a starting price of $52,000, it’s as long and wide as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, or the S-Class. However, like any other newcomer, it’s going to take a lot more than a fancy French demeanor to take out the underdogs.
Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine making 255 HP. Other variables include a plug-in hybrid with one electric motor producing 255 HP, a front-wheel-drive variant making 250 HP, and a dual-electric 4WD version making 360 HP. The Hybrid versions come with a 9.6 kWh battery.
Mat Watson of Carwow took it out for a drive and discovered it has a light steering that’s relaxing and soft. On Sport mode, the DS 9’s suspension stiffens, and the steering became heavier, perfect for navigating around twisties.
However, the French automaker’s German antidote lacks one crucial ingredient—sporting pedigree. It’s not as athletic or exhilarating to drive as its German rivals. According to Watson, the DS 9 is soggy and lacks the sporting enthusiasm expected in a car of its caliber.
Backed by a luxury heritage, the DS 9 sedan, third in line in Peugeot-Citroen’s DS deluxe brand, is an intriguing alternative to Mercedes’ E-Class, S-Class, Jaguar XF, or the Lexus ES.
With a starting price of $52,000, it’s as long and wide as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, or the S-Class. However, like any other newcomer, it’s going to take a lot more than a fancy French demeanor to take out the underdogs.
Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine making 255 HP. Other variables include a plug-in hybrid with one electric motor producing 255 HP, a front-wheel-drive variant making 250 HP, and a dual-electric 4WD version making 360 HP. The Hybrid versions come with a 9.6 kWh battery.
Mat Watson of Carwow took it out for a drive and discovered it has a light steering that’s relaxing and soft. On Sport mode, the DS 9’s suspension stiffens, and the steering became heavier, perfect for navigating around twisties.
However, the French automaker’s German antidote lacks one crucial ingredient—sporting pedigree. It’s not as athletic or exhilarating to drive as its German rivals. According to Watson, the DS 9 is soggy and lacks the sporting enthusiasm expected in a car of its caliber.