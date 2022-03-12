BYD Song Max DM-i Refresh Shows Plug-In MPVs Can Use LFP

The rising oil prices make EV and PHEV owners feel a bit relieved that they do not depend on fossil fuels to run. It also makes more people want to have those options. Unfortunately, nickel is also more expensive, which is already hitting EV prices. Luckily, LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells do not depend on nickel, and the BYD Song Max DM-i shows how that can help.
This MPV was first presented in 2017, and its refresh is about to hit the Chinese market. With the largest battery pack available for the car, it can run 85 kilometers (53 miles) under the WLTP cycle only in electric mode. That is more than enough for short trips thanks to BYD's Blade Batteries. Should the driver need to go further, the combined range of the Song Max DM-i is 1,090 km (677 mi).
Autohome recently learned from BYD the final specifications for the new version of the MPV, which goes on sale in China today. It is a 4.71-meter (185.4 in) long vehicle, which is 1.81 m (71.3 in) wide, 1.69 m (66.5 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.79 m (109.8 in). The Song Max DM-i also has a version with a lifted roof – with what looks like a roof box. In that case, the MPV is 1.88 m (74 in) tall.
The BYD PHEV van has three rows of seats that can offer six or seven seats. In the pictures, we can see an interesting color scheme in the six-seater. We have no idea how far the MPV can travel with all occupants and cargo.
In China, the prices range from RMB146,800 ($23,155 at the current exchange rate) to up to RMB173,800 ($27,414). It is unclear if that price already includes government subsidies for what Chinese authorities call NEVs (new energy vehicles). Even if it is slightly more expensive, that shows what a bargain the Song Max DM-i could be in most foreign markets.
Autohome recently learned from BYD the final specifications for the new version of the MPV, which goes on sale in China today. It is a 4.71-meter (185.4 in) long vehicle, which is 1.81 m (71.3 in) wide, 1.69 m (66.5 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.79 m (109.8 in). The Song Max DM-i also has a version with a lifted roof – with what looks like a roof box. In that case, the MPV is 1.88 m (74 in) tall.
The BYD PHEV van has three rows of seats that can offer six or seven seats. In the pictures, we can see an interesting color scheme in the six-seater. We have no idea how far the MPV can travel with all occupants and cargo.
In China, the prices range from RMB146,800 ($23,155 at the current exchange rate) to up to RMB173,800 ($27,414). It is unclear if that price already includes government subsidies for what Chinese authorities call NEVs (new energy vehicles). Even if it is slightly more expensive, that shows what a bargain the Song Max DM-i could be in most foreign markets.