BYD Shares Sketches of Electric Coupé on E-Platform 3.0 - It’s the Ocean-X

BYD promised to present more than ten new models in 2022 alone. We already know of a convertible and a station wagon based on the Han for European markets, but there is more. The Chinese carmaker revealed the first official sketches of a concept based on its e-platform 3.0. A more detailed analysis shows it is the ocean-X.
The drawing resembles very much a Porsche Taycan, especially regarding the headlights. However, it does not take much effort to realize the mockup revealed by the company in September 2021, and the new images match almost perfectly. Compare them yourself in our gallery: the creases, the design detail on the C-column, the front fender… It is all there.
Unfortunately, the design concept shows the real deal will be taller and shorter than what the sketches suggest. In other words, it will be a more practical vehicle, even if a lot less imposing than what the recent drawings show.
The ocean-X concept was based on the e-platform 3.0 that premiered on the BYD Dolphin (EA1). It is now also on the Yuan Plus, which will go on sale in Australia as the ATTO 3. The main characteristics of this architecture relate to working at 800V and using BYD’s Blade Batteries.
The former allows the vehicles to charge at much higher speeds – 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) in 5 minutes – while the latter's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells are much more robust and safer than ternary cells.
BYD promised the production version of the ocean-X would offer a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a full charge, probably on the CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle). With a drag coefficient of 0.21, the ocean-X would be so efficient that its AWD version would spend as much energy as an EV with a single motor.
The Chinese carmaker seems to be anticipating the presentation of the production car. In September, BYD already knew it would go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in only 2.9 seconds. Like the Yuan Plus, we hope to see it for sale in multiple markets as soon as possible.
Sleek, fast, and fully #electric. The new #BYD coupe is going to dominate the roads. pic.twitter.com/IMuJSLwKc4— BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) February 25, 2022